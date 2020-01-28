Special Mission Aircraft Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2016 – 2024

Special mission aircraft are used mainly by the three sectors of armed forces on account of their various uses. Such aircrafts have surveillance devices to uncover movement of enemies. However, they mostly do not carry any weapons. Special mission aircraft are mainly used to support active combatants via surveillance and delivery of supplies. Another crucial application segment of special mission aircraft is maritime patrol. Apart from that, they enable uncovering oil spills and helping in recovery operations too.

A report by Transparency Market Research, delves deep into the global market for special mission aircraft. It uncovers the major tailwinds and headwinds affecting the trajectory of the market. For the purpose of study, it segments the market based on various parameters and examines each one in great details to uncover which one holds out maximum opportunities. It also provides an executive level blueprint of the market.

Global Special Mission Aircraft Market: Key Trends

Majorly catalyzing growth in the global market for special mission aircraft is the rising geopolitical tensions all over the world, which has warranted increased surveillance. Besides, they also serve to support combatants in war-stricken nations. Another factor boosting uptake of special mission aircrafts are the pressing requirement to thwart illegal activities, namely drug trafficking and terrorism. Piracy is also a major concern that has boosted the market. For example, piracy in the waters of Somalia has become a major headache for trading in the Indian Ocean and hence has led to the uptake of special mission aircrafts. Similarly, the prolonged civil wars in the Middle East and Eastern Africa too have helped demand.

Some of the major applications of special mission aircrafts are electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, maritime patrol, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, electronic warfare, airborne early warning and control, search and rescue, electronic or signals intelligence, aerial refueling, and search and rescue. At present, maximum demand is generated in the market for surveillance.

Operation-wise, the three segments of the market for special mission aircraft are naval force, air force, and army. At present, the segment of air force generates maximum demand and is trailed by naval units.

Global Special Mission Aircraft Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical standpoint, North America holds a leading share in the worldwide market for special mission aircraft. This is mainly because of the massive defense spends in the U.S., which boasts of the biggest air force in the world and hence has the largest fleet of special mission aircraft. Asia Pacific is another key region which is being bolstered by China and India which typically have substantial defense spending. Ongoing territorial disputes in the Middle East and Africa has also spelled opportunity for the market. Brazil in Latin America is another prominent market to watch out for.

Global Special Mission Aircraft Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the prominent participants in the global market for special mission aircraft are Boeing, Bombardier Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Northrop Grumman Corporation. The report throws light on their sales and revenues, market shares, and the winning strategies. It also leverages analytical tools of the likes of SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting companies operating in the global market for enterprise social networks.

