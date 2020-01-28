Spherical Roller Bearings Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2017 – 2025

The spherical roller bearings were invented by Arvid Palmgren and introduced in the world market by SKF in 1919. Spherical roller bearings fall under the category of roller bearings that use rolling components such as rollers or balls to carry load. The spherical roller bearing allows low friction possibilities along with angular misalignment, while carrying out the task as a roller bearing. The rolling components in spherical bearings are not actually spherical but have a cylindrical profile with slightly inflated look. The spherical roller bearing assembly comprises of a ring on the inner side along with two races which is inclined to the bearing axis at an angle and a ring on the outer side with a common race, spherical cages, rollers and internal guide ring also referred to as central ring. There are varying designs of the spherical bearings, one variation is they have two rows of rollers and another variation is they have one roller row. The two row roller design is used in applications where higher loads are involved, whereas one row roller design is typically used in applications where medium to less loads are involved.

The ISO standardisation has not been applied to the inner design of these bearings and hence they differ from manufacturer to manufacturer. The material used for spherical bearing rings and rolling components can be prepared from various material, but the most common used material is chrome steel. The spherical roller bearings are used in wind turbines, gear boxes, casting machines, pumps, material handling systems, mechanical blowers and fans, pulp and paper manufacturing and refining equipment, mining equipment, marine propulsion, construction equipment and offshore drilling. There have been several developments in the spherical bearings. These developments were carried out by altering couple of parameters such as internal geometry, materials used, lubricants and tolerance. In this day and age, the manufacturers of spherical roller bearings are pushing the knowledge of bearings towards more energy efficient and environmental friendly aspect.

Spherical Roller Bearings Market: Growth Drivers

The spherical roller bearings market growth is impacted by various factors pertaining to the features of these bearings, the technological advancements and adoption in various applications. The spherical roller bearings have advantages such as low friction while starting as well as during running, they have ability to withstand shock loads, they have various designs based on the applications they are going to be used in and the loads they are going to withstand, the shaft alignment is accurate which further improves the work efficiency, less maintenance costs, internal lubrication available avoiding costs incurred for external lubricating sources, service reliability, durability and ease in mounting and erecting. Moreover, the advancements in technology and vast scope for up gradation is a major factor for the adoption of the spherical bearings. The growing international market and other diversification opportunities have made it possible for the spherical bearings to reach almost each industry vertical, especially in the automotive and the aerospace sector, thereby contributing to the growth of the spherical roller bearings market.

Spherical Roller Bearings Market: Growth Restraints

The growth restraining factors are associated with the limitations faced by the spherical roller bearings which involve noise generation at higher speeds, higher initial cost, the design of the housing of the bearing can become complicated based on the applications it is used for, rising steel prices, poor demand in the infrastructure sector and increasing manifestation of imitation products are affecting the growth of the spherical roller bearing market.

Spherical Roller Bearings Market: Key Companies

The key companies in the spherical roller bearing market include Schaffler, SKF, Timken Company, JTEKT , NSK Ltd. and NTN Corporation. Other players are Aurora Bearing, AST Bearings LLC, FYH Bearing, Baltic Bearing Company and Precision Bearings Pvt. Ltd.

