Surgical Tables and Lights Market – Developing Health Care Infrastructure & Introduction of Technologically Advanced Surgical Tables are Likely to Boost Demand for Market

Global Surgical Tables and Lights Market: Snapshot

Different types of surgical tables and surgical lights such as orthopedic tables, gynecology tables, and radiolucent C-arm compatible tables, and LED and halogen surgical lights are offered by market players, depending on specifications of the procedure and requirements of the operating room. In terms of revenue, the global surgical tables and lights market is anticipated to exceed value of US$ 1,800 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of more than 3.0% from 2018 to 2026. Integration of hybrid operating rooms in existing hospitals and developing health care infrastructure are factors likely to fuel the global surgical tables and lights market between 2018 and 2026.

Key players are focusing on the development of surgical tables and lights with better efficacy. For instance, in March 2018, Hill-Rom Services Inc. introduced a new upgrade to its Allen range of surgical tables, designing a pin-less H-bracket for complex surgical procedures in the operating room. These key developments are likely to fuel the global surgical tables and lights market in the near future. However, high prices of surgical tables are likely to hamper the global surgical tables and lights market during the forecast period.

The global surgical tables and lights market can be segmented based on product, application, and geography. Among the product segments, the surgical tables segment dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Rapidly developing hospitals and health care infrastructure in developing countries and introduction of new and advanced product offerings by market players are likely to propel the surgical tables segment during the forecast period. Among applications, the public segment led the global surgical tables and lights market, in terms of revenue, in 2017. The segment is projected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period also.

