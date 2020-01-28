Ultrasonic Skin Care Devices Market Grow At Remarkable CAGR With

Ultrasonic skin care devices utilize special band of ultrasound waves that penetrate skin layers at a semi superficial level. In cosmetology practices, high tech infrared and ultrasound with high-frequency ultrasonic skin care devices are used to carry out skin microdermabrasion. The ultrasonic skin care devices setup is available in tabletop models and handheld portable models. Although, only one ultrasonic skin care devices is US FDA approved and utilizes 4.0, 7.0, 10.0 Megahertz band. Alongside with controlled therapeutic drug use. The ultrasonic procedure helps in rejuvenation of skin non-invasively.

Aging and related symptoms such as loose skin and wrinkles are one of the major concern in today’s lifestyle, as more emphasis is given on aesthetic appeals and personal presentations. The ultrasonic skin care devices offer a combined way of skin care required, as a handheld, battery-operated devices offer advantages of carrying and convenience. A growing trend in the application of portable ultrasonic skin care devices for treatment of loose skin, wrinkles, and skin tightening is observed. Due to the penetration of ultrasonic waves to deeper skin layers such as papillary dermis. The ultrasonic waves create heat in the skin cells creating a controlled micro-injury and restart the healing process resulting in the tightened skin.

The demand for ultrasonic skin care devices is primarily arising from the increased awareness of the people towards skincare and aging. The demand is further estimated to grow as more attention is observed in skin tightening in facial reconstruction and modeling. The improved ultrasonic skin care devices aid in the therapeutic area in the cosmetic care industry. The constant growth of skin care technologies and the development of portable devices is the key factor in early treatment schedules. Considerably driving the growth of the ultrasonic skin care devices market. The widespread use of ultrasonic devices and rising adoptions of advanced Ultrasonic Skin Care Devices in aesthetics clinics, beatification centers, skin care communities, spas, and the general population is anticipated to fuel revenue generation in the ultrasonic skin care devices market. However, an absence of a regulatory body for the efficacy and standardization testing for many handheld ultrasonic devices is restraining the growth of the ultrasonic skin care devices market

The global Ultrasonic Skin Care Devices market is segmented on the basis of Devices type, Application, End Users, and Geography:

Ultrasonic Skin Care Devices market Segmentation by Devices Type Tabletop Ultrasonic Skin Care Devices Handheld Ultrasonic Skin Care Devices



Ultrasonic Skin Care Devices Market Segmentation by Application Skin Tightening Skin Rejuvenation Skin Uplifting Body Slimming

Ultrasonic Skin Care Devices Market Segmentation by End User Hospital Aesthetic Clinics Skin Rejuvenation Centers Spa’s Home Care Settings Beautification Centers



The manufacturers in the ultrasonic skin care devices market are focused on providing high-frequency devices and variable frequency setting for optimal penetration of ultrasonic waves. Additionally, contract manufacturing of the ultrasonic skin care devices is one of the major factor positively affecting the growth of the market. The ultrasonic skin care devices market is remarkably fragmented due to the presence of major and local players in the market. Greater e-commerce sales and wide availability of ultrasonic skin care devices is anticipated to aid in revenue generation in the market. A significant number of manufacturers in the market is anticipated to create tight competition in ultrasonic skin care devices market, to gain optimum share in the market companies are trying on new strategies such as new product launch and vertical integration in ultrasonic skin care devices market. The implication combined technologies for multiple application of devices is anticipated to offer new growth opportunities in the ultrasonic skin care devices market.

Geographically, global Ultrasonic Skin Care Devices market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and the Middle East & Africa. North America leads the overall Ultrasonic Skin Care Devices Market. Advancement in health and skin care facilities, higher adoption to aesthetically focused lifestyle, growing awareness about skin care, increase in aesthetic detailing and absence of government policies is positively affecting the growth in the global ultrasonic skin care devices market in North America. Additionally in Asia Pacific region considerably higher market growth rate is anticipated due to constant growth in dermatology industry and skin care products. Relatively affecting the Ultrasonic Skin Care Devices market. Europe region is anticipated to hold the second major share in the ultrasonic skin care devices market.

Some of the major key players competing in the global ultrasonic skin care devices market are Ulthera Inc., Adore Cosmetics, Osmotics Cosmeceuticals, kingdomcares, BIOTEC ITALIA, Quanta System, BEAUTYLIZER, Top Quality Group, DJM Medical Instrument among others.