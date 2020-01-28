Urology Surgery Supplies Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2025

Urology is a branch of medical science used for the treatment of urinary tract disorders in both male and female. Urology helps to diagnose, evaluate, and provide treatment for diseases of organs such as kidney, bladder, and penile. The number of urology surgeries is increasing every year across the world. Postoperative pain, blood clots, fatigue, muscle atrophy, and infections are various complications generally seen in traditional open procedures. Hence, surgeons prefer minimally invasive techniques (which include single incision procedures and robot-assisted surgeries) over conventional open surgeries. Every year new laparoscopic procedures are developed for urology surgery. The most common urology surgeries are kidney surgery, surgery of ureters, bladder surgery, and prostatic surgery. An urologist needs supplies to perform any urological surgery. Transplantation and kidney surgery are the largest segments of the urology surgery market.

Based on product type, the Urology Surgery Supplies Market has been segmented into consumable & accessories and devices. Guidewires, retrieval, and ureteral catheters are some of the devices used in urology surgery. However, the consumables & accessories segment is expected to grow at a faster rate. Most of the supplies are disposable and are for single use only. The supplies include needles, clamps, urine collection bags, and drainage bags. The guidewires and retrieval devices sub-segments are likely to grow at a steady rate. These devices are generally used in urological stenting and kidney stone management procedures.

These are used as supportive devices during surgery. Uretheral catheters are used for several functions such as uretheral dilation, infusion of contrast media, and maintaining drainage during surgery. Hospitals, clinical laboratories and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are the key end-users of surgical supplies. Increasing number of urinary tract infections and kidney diseases has led to the growth of the global urology surgery supplies market. In underdeveloped countries, inadequate healthcare facilities, infrastructure, and high cost of surgical instruments are the factors restraining the market.

North America dominates the urology surgery supplies market due to the growing health care infrastructure in the region and high disposable income of the population. In the U.S., bladder cancer is the fourth most common problem among men and ninth most common problem among women. Europe is the second largest urology surgery supplies market. The European Association of Urology and the European Alliance for Personalized Medicine are the two governing bodies increasing awareness about urological problems and associated effects.

Increasing geriatric population and prostate cancer patients in Europe has led to the growth of the urology surgery supplies market. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to be driven by the increasing number of urinary tract infection cases and rising diabetic population. In Asia pacific region like India the local key players such as Mindray, and Urit medical etc. has led to the growth of urology surgery supplies market. The refurbished medical equipment market in Latin America is also likely to experience significant growth. Rise in disposable income and development of health care infrastructure along with increasing health care spending by people in the region boost the growth of the urology surgery supplies market.

Key players in the urology surgery supplies market are Allengers Medical Systems, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, B. Braun Melsungen, Dornier MedTech, Hollister Incorporated, DirexGroup, Urotech, Zephyr Surgical Implants, and UroMed.