Vehicle Tracking System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

A vehicle tracking system combines the use of automatic vehicle location with software that collects these fleet data for a complete picture of vehicle locations. Modern vehicle tracking systems commonly use Global Positioning System (GPS) or Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS) technology for locating the vehicle, but other types of automatic vehicle location technology can also be used. Such information can be viewed on electronic maps via the internet or specialized software.

Government initiatives to implement tracking systems in cars, rise in demand for cars, and innovation drive the market growth. With continuous innovations taking place in the field of sensors, developments are expected to witness a boost and thereby the technology is anticipated to gain prominence. However, inability of such systems to work without internet connectivity and security issues are the major concerns.

The global Vehicle Tracking System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Vehicle Tracking System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vehicle Tracking System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AT&T Intellectual Property

CarTrack

Comm-Port Technologies

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive LLP

Eresource ERP

Magna International

Robert Bosch GmbH

Verizon

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Standalone tracker

OBD Device & advance tracker

Segment by Application

Transportation and logistics

Metals & mining

Construction

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 Vehicle Tracking System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vehicle Tracking System

1.2 Vehicle Tracking System Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Vehicle Tracking System Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Standalone tracker

1.2.3 OBD Device & advance tracker

1.3 Vehicle Tracking System Segment by Application

1.3.1 Vehicle Tracking System Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Transportation and logistics

1.3.3 Metals & mining

1.3.4 Construction

1.4 Global Vehicle Tracking System Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Vehicle Tracking System Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Vehicle Tracking System Market Size

1.5.1 Global Vehicle Tracking System Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Vehicle Tracking System Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Vehicle Tracking System Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vehicle Tracking System Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Vehicle Tracking System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Vehicle Tracking System Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Vehicle Tracking System Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Vehicle Tracking System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vehicle Tracking System Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Vehicle Tracking System Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Vehicle Tracking System Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Vehicle Tracking System Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Vehicle Tracking System Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Vehicle Tracking System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Vehicle Tracking System Production

3.4.1 North America Vehicle Tracking System Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Vehicle Tracking System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Vehicle Tracking System Production

3.5.1 Europe Vehicle Tracking System Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Vehicle Tracking System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Vehicle Tracking System Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Vehicle Tracking System Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Vehicle Tracking System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Vehicle Tracking System Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Vehicle Tracking System Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Vehicle Tracking System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Vehicle Tracking System Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Vehicle Tracking System Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Vehicle Tracking System Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Vehicle Tracking System Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Vehicle Tracking System Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Vehicle Tracking System Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Vehicle Tracking System Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Vehicle Tracking System Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Vehicle Tracking System Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Vehicle Tracking System Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Vehicle Tracking System Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Vehicle Tracking System Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Vehicle Tracking System Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Vehicle Tracking System Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vehicle Tracking System Business

7.1 AT&T Intellectual Property

7.1.1 AT&T Intellectual Property Vehicle Tracking System Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Vehicle Tracking System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 AT&T Intellectual Property Vehicle Tracking System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 CarTrack

7.2.1 CarTrack Vehicle Tracking System Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Vehicle Tracking System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 CarTrack Vehicle Tracking System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Comm-Port Technologies

7.3.1 Comm-Port Technologies Vehicle Tracking System Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Vehicle Tracking System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Comm-Port Technologies Vehicle Tracking System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Continental AG

7.4.1 Continental AG Vehicle Tracking System Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Vehicle Tracking System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Continental AG Vehicle Tracking System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Delphi Automotive LLP

7.5.1 Delphi Automotive LLP Vehicle Tracking System Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Vehicle Tracking System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Delphi Automotive LLP Vehicle Tracking System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Eresource ERP

7.6.1 Eresource ERP Vehicle Tracking System Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Vehicle Tracking System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Eresource ERP Vehicle Tracking System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Magna International

7.7.1 Magna International Vehicle Tracking System Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Vehicle Tracking System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Magna International Vehicle Tracking System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

7.8.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Vehicle Tracking System Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Vehicle Tracking System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Vehicle Tracking System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Verizon

7.9.1 Verizon Vehicle Tracking System Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Vehicle Tracking System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Verizon Vehicle Tracking System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

