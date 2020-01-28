Zipper Pouch Market – The Definitive Guide to Competitor Strategies | Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation & Huhtamaki Oyj

There has been a considerable rise in the number of modern retail setup such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience shops over the last few years. Global in-store purchases and retail sales are expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The retail industry in Asia Pacific is booming, primarily because of the rising per capita dispensable income coupled with changing lifestyles of customers in the region. This change is consequently expected to fuel the growth of the global zipper pouch market in the coming years. This change in customer lifestyle has raise the dependence on pre-cooked, packed, and processed food, which also marshalled the overall flexible supply chain of packaging to sync the offering of product as per the requirement of the consumer.

Increasing customer preference towards using packaging that is flexible and easy to use is projected to drive the market of zipper pouch globally. Moreover, zipper pouches help in extending the shelf life of products which also is expected to help significantly in developing the market globally. Strict government regulations about the usage of plastics and the low recycling ability of zipper pouches are projected to pose some problems in the development of the global zipper pouch market. However, rising awareness among consumers about the environment preservation and safety and rules and regulations by local government about forcing the local manufacturers to use high norms for safety and quality is expected to drive the development of the global zipper pouch market.

Primary packaging is done to protect and preserve the product from any sort of damage and contamination. Flexible packaging provides all the properties needed for primary packaging such as lightweight, high performance, high barrier, low contamination, and keeps the product completely sealed off from the environment. Zipper pouch – a type of flexible packaging, has a plastic zip on its opening. Zipper pouch is used in industrial and food and beverage applications. It helps to keep the product fresh for a longer period of time. Consumers are increasingly inclined towards packaged goods, especially food and beverage products, offering features such as easy opening, portability, reclosability and single-handed use, which is expected to drive the global zipper pouch market. These pouches are available in two types as transparent or semi-transparent. The global zipper pouch market is expected to increase at high pace over the forecast period.

Global Zipper Pouch Market Dynamics:

There has been a significant increase in the number of modern retail format such as supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores over the past few years. Global retail sales and in-store purchases is expected to increase at an impressive CAGR through 2018. The retail sector in Asia Pacific is flourishing, mainly due to changing lifestyle coupled with increasing per capita disposable income of consumers in this region. This in turn, is expected to drive the global zipper market over the forecast period.

Changing consumer lifestyle has increased dependence on processed, pre-cooked and packed foods, which also mobilized the entire flexible packaging supply chain to sync product offering as per end customer requirement Changing consumer preference towards flexible packaging from rigid packaging is anticipated to drive the global zipper pouch market in the near future. In addition to this, the zipper pouches also provide better shelf life to the product which in turn is anticipated to drive the zipper pouch market. Government regulation pertaining to the use of plastic is expected to hamper the growth of the plastic zipper pouch. Increasing consumer awareness regarding environmental sustainability and local government regulations are influencing food manufacturers to practice high standards of quality and safety.

However, one of the major challenge for growth of zipper pouch market is recyclability. Post-consumer pouches that are multilayered cannot be recycled easily. Plastic-metal packaging and plastic paper packaging is also very difficult to recycle.

Global Zipper Pouch Market Segmentation:

The global zipper pouch market is segmented on the basis of type as stand up and flat. On the basis of material, the global zipper pouch market can be segmented into kraft, aluminum and plastic. On the basis of end use industry, the global zipper pouch market can be segmented into food & beverages, cosmetics and others. Food and beverages segment can be further segmented into dehydrated fruit and vegetables, meat & fish, confectionery, and others.

Global Zipper Pouch Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of region, the global zipper pouch market can be segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to retain its dominance in the global zipper pouch market over the forecast period. Zipper pouch market in Europe and North America is also expected to increase at high pace over the forecast period. China and India are expected to witness promising growth in the global zipper pouch market in the near future.