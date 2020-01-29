Adrenocortical Carcinoma Treatment Market Size To Expand Significantly By The End Of 2025

The market for Adrenocortical Carcinoma Treatment has been increasing on numerous factors and technological advancements. The report consist of market dynamics comprising restraints, drivers, trends, and opportunities that is expected to influence the market for Adrenocortical Carcinoma Treatment. The report provides a detailed analysis of market growth during the mentioned period in terms of volume shipments (million units) and value of estimates (US$ MN) across different region.

Adrenocortical carcinoma (ACC) is a rare disease caused by cancerous growth in the adrenal cortex, which is the outer layer of the adrenal glands. The adrenal glands lie on top of the kidneys. They play a major role in the endocrine system, which is the system that produces and regulates hormones. The causes of primary adrenocortical carcinoma are unknown. However adrenocortical carcinoma can also be secondary cancer. A secondary cancer is what happens when another form of cancer spreads to the adrenal glands. Adrenocortical carcinoma can occur at any age, but there is a bimodal distribution with a first peak at childhood between 1–6 years old and the second peak in the fourth to the fifth decade of life. During the past decade, collaborative efforts have been made to improve the ACC treatment.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Some of the key factors that are driving the adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market are increasing the prevalence of cancer, rising government involvement, increasing funding from various government and non-government organizations. Also, ethical acceptance of adrenocortical carcinoma treatment and high unmet needs in some regions are driving the adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market. However, less awareness and high cost involved in treatment are restraining the global adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market. Also, the introduction of generic drugs in some countries is restraining the growth of adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market. Also, despite the high cost involved in R&D, pharmaceutical companies are showing increased interest in this field. This is expected to offer good potential for adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Treatment Market: Segmentation

The market for contrast media cabinet is segmented by type of cancer, by treatment, by end user and regions:

By type of cancer, the adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market can be segmented into,

Localized Adrenocortical Carcinoma

Metastatic Adrenocortical Carcinoma



By treatment, the adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market can be segmented into,

Radiation Therapy

Interventional Therapy

Systemic Therapy

Others



By end user, the adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market can be segmented into,

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Cancer Research Institutes

Detection of tumors at an early clinical stage is crucial for curative resection; total resection offers the only prospect of cure. The estimated overall five-year survival rate for patients with adrenocortical carcinoma is approximately 20-35%. For cases in which total surgical resection is achieved, this rate is estimated to be approximately 32-47%, while in cases in which total surgical extirpation has not been possible, the five-year survival rate is estimated to be 10-30%.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Treatment Market: Overview

Although it mainly occurs in adults, children are also affected by adrenocortical carcinoma. Based on data from the International Pediatric Adrenocortical Tumor Registry, the median age at which children develop adrenal carcinomas is 3.2 years. 60% are younger than four years, and 14% are older than 13 years. Historically, only about 30% of these malignancies are confined to the adrenal gland at the time of diagnosis. However, recently, more adrenocortical carcinoma cases have been diagnosed in early states, most likely due to the widespread use of high-quality imaging techniques. The female-to-male ratio for adrenocortical carcinoma is approximately 2.5-3:1. The accumulation of data, especially in international registries, revealed the incidence of adrenal tumors to be higher in female individuals than had previously been thought, particularly in those aged 0-3 years and those over 13 years. Nonfunctional adrenocortical carcinomas are distributed equally between the sexes.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

Regionally, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe dominate the global adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market. The U.S. represents the largest market for adrenocortical cancer followed by which is Canada. In Europe, France, Germany and the U.K. holds the major share of adrenocortical cancer treatment. However, Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in global adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market. Japan, China, and India are expected to be the fastest-growing markets in Asia.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the players of adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market include ArQule, Inc., EnGeneIC Ltd., Exelixis, Inc., Merck KGA, Millendo Therapeutics, and Orphagen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Some of the latest trends that have been observed in this market include companies involved in partnerships and R&D for more efficient technologies.



