Alginate Mixing Systems Market Size (Value & Volume), Future Potential Of Industry 2028

Alginate mixing systems are the mixers used to prepare alginate paste used as a cast in orthodontic practices. Alginates are magnesium, calcium and sodium salts of alginic acid, which is found in the cell wall of brown algae. It should be noted though, that the extraction process involves the extraction of only sodium alginic powder from brown algae as calcium and magnesium are non-soluble in water, whereas sodium is soluble in water.

Traditional materials used for creating impressions in orthodontic practices offer inaccurate impressions due to their hard nature and give undercuts surrounding the teeth. The new material in the orthodontia field, i.e. alginate, is nothing but salt extracted from brown algae through chemical treatment. The devices used to mix alginate are known as alginate mixing systems. Traditionally, alginate mixing was done manually, i.e. by hand. The alginate powder is taken in bowl and then water is added. Then, with the use of a spatula, the mixture is prepared for casting. The mixture thus prepared is not consistent and smooth and may contain bubbles.

Thus, nowadays, automated alginate mixing systems are used for better results. In automated alginate mixing systems, the alginate is mixed automatically, which not only reduces cleanup and the time for waste elimination, but also produces a smooth and bubble-free paste for impression. The paste thus produced offers a satisfactory result in casting and thus, automated alginate mixing systems are witnessing an increase in demand in dental practices.

Segmentation

The global market for alginate mixing systems market has been segmented on basis of product type, end user and geography.

Segmentation by Product Type Manual alginate mixing systems Automated alginate mixing systems Portable alginate mixing systems Bench-top alginate mixing systems

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Orthodontic Clinics Others



Impression is an important aspect in orthodontia practices. For better impressions, better material as well as better mixing systems are required. Traditional or manual alginate mixing systems are known to be inconsistent and form bubbles, due to which inaccuracy in oral tissue impression is observed. With automated alginate mixing systems, a smooth, consistent and bubble-free alginate is obtained. Dental professionals are satisfied with automated alginate mixing systems as they are economic, safe, easy to use, save cleaning time, provide consistency with a smooth and bubble-free paste. These advantages directly boost the market growth of alginate mixing systems.

Sterilization of alginate mixing systems is essential to avoid the transfer of microorganisms from the device to the alginate, which may put the patient at risk. Sterilization of impressions is also essential to avoid infections caused by microorganisms through the patient’s saliva or blood. Sterilization of the alginate by dry or moist heat is incompatible and hence, cold disinfection must be employed. For sterilization of the alginate mixing system, disinfectants or an ultraviolet chamber can be used.

Alginate mixing in alginate mixing systems requires operator attention and the operator must have proper knowledge about the device.

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the global alginate mixing system market has been segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China and the Middle East & Africa. The North America alginate mixing system market is expected to register the maximum market share in the global market, followed by Europe, due to the increased spending on dentistry and increased awareness regarding oral health. According to the American Association of Orthodontists, American spending on perfect teeth has increased by 15-16% over the past few years. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and is projected to be a profitable market for emerging market players in the alginate mixing system market.

On the other hand, the market for alginate mixing systems in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa regions is estimated to remain stagnant over the forecast period.

Market Participants

Examples of some of the key players present in the global alginate mixing system market are Dentsply Sirona, Zhermack and others.

