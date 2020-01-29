Alzheimer’s disease Market Analysis to 2019 – Current Treatment Landscape, Drug Overview Pipeline Analysis

A new market study, titled “Alzheimer’s disease – Competitive Landscape and Market, Market Access Potential, Pricing, Pipeline Analysis 2019” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia and increases in prevalence exponentially with age, with trends in the United States likely to worsen in ensuing decades.

The economic burden of Alzheimer’s disease is quite high including direct and indirect costs. Indirect costs are the most important costs in early and community-dwelling AD patients. Direct costs increase when the disorder progresses, and the patient is institutionalized or a formal caregiver is required.

Request free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3640366-alzheimer-s-disease-competitive-landscape-and-market-market

Opportunities:

In AD, the prevalence rate doubles every 5 years and various epidemiological studies have shown the exponential growth of prevalence rate with age, starting from around 1.5-2.5% in the 65-69-year bracket, reaching almost 40% in the 90-94 year age group.1,2 In addition, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) the proportion of people over 65 years is set to increase from 6.8% in 2000 to 16.2% by 2050. As a consequence, the prevalence of dementia in 2005 (24 million) is expected to rise to 81 million by 2040, assuming no changes in incidence, mortality and current preventive or curative treatments for these disorders.

Scope of the report:

The report “Alzheimer’s disease – Competitive Landscape and Market, Market Access Potential, Pricing, Pipeline Analysis 2019” contains:

Report has covered the current treatment landscape, detailed description of the drugs, pricing and market access aspects The current report contains detailed description, mechanism of action, technology, collaborations of the pipeline products. The report contains detailed description based on different phases, types and method of administration The report contains pipeline products that are in the various stages of the development including Phase 3, Phase 2, Phase 1, preclinical and discovery stage The report contains dormant and discontinued products

Why to buy:

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the current treatment landscape, unmet needs and expectations from the future therapies.

The report helps our clients in making key business decisions with respect to investment

With a comprehensive report contains the different products and companies involved, it helps in identifying the commercial opportunities

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3640366-alzheimer-s-disease-competitive-landscape-and-market-market

Table of Content

Disease Overview

Epidemiology

Current Treatment landscape

Unmet needs

Currently approved products

Axura

Ebixa

Exelon

Memantine Merz

Prometax

Rivastigmine 1 A Pharma

Rivastigmine Hexal

Rivastigmine SandozFrance : HTA analysis

Germany: HTA analysis

United Kingdom: HTA analysis

Italy: HTA analysis

United States: HTA analysis

An Overview of Pipeline

Therapeutics under Development by companies

Late stage products

Mid stage products

Early stage products

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessmet

Assessment by Phase

Dormant Products

Discontinued Products

Appendix

Methodology

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)