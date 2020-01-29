Antimicrobial Toothbrush Market | Awareness For A Dental Care Product

Antimicrobial toothbrush is an oral hygiene apparatus that offers protection from micro-organisms, which are primarily found in the mouth. It is also used to clean the gums, teeth, and tongue and is easy to carry. The antimicrobial toothbrush is available in different sizes, bristle textures, and forms. This type of toothbrush is used in households, hospitality, camping, military, and while traveling. The antimicrobial toothbrush is also good for those who have braces.

There are many factors driving the global antimicrobial toothbrush market. Some of them are easy method to brush having effective uses, awareness for a dental care product, tie up with dentist, innovation and attraction for advanced technology, which is helping the market to growth in the near future.

There are, however, some factors hampering the market’s growth. The environmental concern related to the disposal of manual and electric toothbrushes and power sourcing and charging are the major restraints to the growth of the market. Prices of electric antimicrobial toothbrushes are expected to be another major restraint of the market.

There are some factors that are opportunities for market growth. Nowadays people are becoming more interested in whitening products and their smile’s look, so people are attracted to use different types of antimicrobial toothbrush to overcome with such issue, thereby creating abundant growth opportunities for manufacturers of the antimicrobial toothbrush market. Moreover the manufacturers are also looking to expand the product and target new customer by providinga new style of 3D motion sensor in toothbrush which will attract the kids to buy more toothbrush from the market.

The major trend helpful to the expansion of the antimicrobial toothbrush market is the increase population in urbanization, rising opportunities such as improving distribution channel, innovation of new product development and targeting the healthcare sector to gain better business.

Get PDF Sample with Latest Innovation @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35618

The antimicrobial toothbrush market is segmented based on its function, end users, product type, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of function, the market is segmented into manual and electric. The electric antimicrobial toothbrush has a rechargeable battery that needs to charge on a regular basis. Some electric antimicrobial toothbrushes have a built in timer that beeps when the person ends up brushing the teeth. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into kids and adults. Antimicrobial toothbrushes for adults come in the form of non-slip and rounded bristles of polished soft nylon. Antimicrobial toothbrushes for kids are delicate and small, which are available in different colors. Based on product type, the market is segmented into hot melt density, polyester rubber injection, traditional flocking toothbrush, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets, hypermarkets, departmental stores, retails stores and others. On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to see strong growth, primarily due to rapid adoption of electric antimicrobial toothbrushes in the region. Europe is estimated to see strong growth, due to increased awareness of technologies, huge investments in research & development, and the presence of substantial number of players across the region. The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fasting growing because of the presence of extensive distribution channels which makes it a high potential market for antimicrobial toothbrushes.

The major players in the global antimicrobial toothbrush market are Jiangsu Sanxiao Group, Lion Corporation, DenCare, Colgate, Perfect, Xingsheng, Darlie, Saky, Crest Pro-Health, Oral-B, PRO-SYS, Nano-b, KleenTeeth, BoIE, Mouth Watchers, and Intelligent.