Antistatic Shoes Market Major Key Players Analysis 2018 – 2026: Gaston MILLE, JALLATTE, LEMAITRE, SECURITE, Toffeln, ABEBA, AIMONT, Airtox International

The most important property of safety shoes is its ability to resist electric current. Two of the most important things that are to be considered while purchasing such shoes are, how efficient are the shoes at the prevention of electrostatic charging by pushing it out quickly and secondly, if the shoes are shock resistant. It is very important for any person to wear shoes that resist electric current if he works with electricity, because such shoes minimize the level of electricity that enters the body.

Electrical resistance offered by antistatic shoes are between 0.1 and 1000 MegaOhm (MΩ), as measured according to EN 20344: 2011 5 10. Antistatic shoes provide the user with protection against electric shocks and can be worn in various works scenarios.

Electrical resistance offered by electrostatic dissipative shoes are between 0.1 and 100 (MΩ), measured according to BS EN 61340-4-3: 2002 (IEC 61340-4-3:2001). ESD or electrostatic dissipative shoes therefore guarantee a very low electrical resistance.

This study also lists the top players, that is, manufacturers as well as exporters of the antistatic shoes market globally. The top players of the antistatic shoes market are Gaston MILLE, JALLATTE, LEMAITRE, SECURITE, Toffeln, ABEBA, AIMONT, Airtox International, ASTRA, COFRA.

Antistatic Shoes Market: Drivers and Restraints

Both electrostatic dissipative as well as anti static shoes are safety conducting shoes. They offer a certain degree of isolation while their main function is to provide protection against static electricity. These shoes offer protection by pushing out the static electricity from the shoes to the ground thereby preventing a spark or charge. Conducting safety shoes are used by employees of industries where a static shock could cause serious problems like an explosion.

Industrial equipment manufacturing, semiconductor manufacturing, hospitals, medical industry, computer equipment manufacturing, battery manufacturing, aerospace, electrical engineers, telecommunications equipment manufacturing, are a few examples of the industries where electrostatic dissipative as well as anti static safety shoes are used for protection against electrostatic discharges occurring to sensitive equipment.

One factor that is acting as a hurdle for the growth of the antistatic shoes market is that electrostatic dissipative shoes can cause many dangerous effects on the work locations. The shoes can cause fuel vapor, coal dust, as well as gas explosions, thus making it necessary for people working in such environments to wear electrostatic dissipative safety shoes all the time in order to be safe.

Two major factor that contribute to the efficiency of ESD are humidity as well as the temperature. The safety shoes are classified into class 1, 2 and 3. This classification is done after safety shoes with electrostatic dissipation protection undergo an examination.

The main variation between class 1, 2 and 3 is the level of humidity, temperature conditions, as well as the time of conditioning.

In order to test the electrostatic characteristics of safety shoes for electrostatic dissipation (ESD) certification, an examination is carried out in laboratory conditions.

The antistatic shoes market is also divided in terms of the product, namely, EVA, SPU, Rubber, PVC, PU.

On the basis of application, the antistatic shoes market is further divided into food factory, laboratory, Pharmaceutical factory, electronics factory, as well as others.

Antistatic Shoes Market: Geographical segmentation

On the basis of geography, the antistatic shoes market is divided into Central and South America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, as well as North America.