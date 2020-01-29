Automotive Door Module Market: Know the key growth strategies adopted by key players

Key players operating in the global automotive door modules market for light vehicles are AGM Automotive, DURA Automotive, Gestamp, Groupo Antolin, and Magna International.

Door modules are components integrated in the door of the vehicle in order to control the movement of the mirror and the door. Moreover, it comprises sensors, actuators, door systems, window regulators, locking system, drives, and electronic controls in order to lock and unlock the doors of the vehicle. Door modules are consisting of power management units, such as Local Interconnect Network (LIN) & Controller Network (CAN), in order to operate various door functions.

Rise in disposable income of consumers has boosted vehicle production and is thus, driving the demand for automotive door module. Increased demand for comfort and cabin features has fueled the automotive door module market for light vehicles. Premium and luxury automakers are offering a combination of door modules with different functions. The door module comprises the locking mechanism, console control, power windows, and lighting. Increased demand for esthetics and cabin ambience is driving the automotive door module market for light vehicles. Rising competition among automakers is also propelling the adoption of automotive door modules.

Technology advancements in mechatronics and sensor technology have helped the development of automotive door modules. Automotive doors are becoming slimmer in order to improve cabin space and hence, the adoption of automatic control and power functions is becoming imperative. Emission trends and strong regulatory pressure have led to the development of lightweight door modules. Advances in material technology and extensive use of composite material for door modules are emerging trends in the automotive industry for light vehicles.

The global automotive door module market for light vehicles can be segmented based on architecture, sales channel, vehicle type, and region.

Based on architecture, the automotive door module market for light vehicles can be segmented into centralized and decentralized. The centralized door module controls all the operations of the door, while the decentralized architecture contains multiple ECUs for different door functions. The decentralized segment dominated the automotive door module market for light vehicles as it is highly preferred by automakers. The decentralized architecture involves comparatively less use of wiring harness and connectors and hence, is a cost-effective and lightweight solution.

Based on sales channel, the OEM segment is anticipated to hold a higher share of the market. The low replacement rate of the door module is anticipated to propel the OEM segment at a rapid pace, owing to rising integration of the door module in almost all light vehicles.

In terms of vehicle type, the automotive door module market for light vehicles can be split into passenger vehicle and light commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment is estimated to dominate the global automotive door module market for light vehicles due to high rate of adoption of power electronic features in passenger vehicles. Rate of penetration of automotive door modules for light vehicles is considerably high among premium and luxury vehicles. Moreover, door modules have also begun penetration in economy class vehicles and hence, the passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Based on region, the automotive door module market for light vehicles can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the global automotive door module market for light vehicles due to high volume production of passenger vehicles in the region. Europe and North America held a substantial share of the global automotive door module market for light vehicles due to high production of premium vehicles in these regions.