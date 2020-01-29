Automotive Electronic Controller Market to Generate Huge Revenue in Industry by 2026

Key players operating in the global automotive electronic controller market include DENSO CORPORATION, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Magneti Marelli Spa, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Pektron Group Limited, Lear Corporation, and Takata Corporation.

An automotive electronic controller is an embedded system that controls the electronic units of an automobile. It is used to control one or more electronic systems or subsystems of the automotive. Vehicles available in the market, presently, have more than 100 electronic controllers. The automotive electronic controller is a major part of the present generation vehicles, as currently, vehicles mostly have automatic controllers. The automotive electronic controller increases user comfort by enabling easier and automatic operations of manual functions.

The global automotive electronic controller market is expected to expand as the adoption of mobility and advanced technologies in the automobile industry is increasing. Rise in demand and adoption of autonomous vehicles and advance technology vehicles is anticipated to boost the demand for automotive electronic controller, as these products can seamlessly integrate with all types of automobiles. Furthermore, increasing demand and sales of premium and new vehicles, stringent government norms and regulation regarding emission, higher fuel efficiency and low emission, emerging economies and technological enhancements are key factors that are projected to boost the global automotive electronic controller market. However, the high price of the automotive electronic controller is a key factor that is likely to hamper the automotive electronic controller market.

The global automotive electronic controller market can be segmented based on technology type, vehicle type, region, and sales channel. Based on technology type, the automotive electronic controller market can classified into antilock braking system, transmission control system, power steering system, body controls system, climate control system, engine management system, and airbag restraint system.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive electronic controller market can be segregated into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Increased production of passenger vehicles around the world is expected to drive the passenger vehicle segment of the market during the forecast period. Increased per capita income, rapid urbanization, and expansion of the automotive industry in developing countries are key factors that are driving the demand for passenger vehicles. Consequently, convenience and security are major factors that are likely to boost the market. Based on sales channel, the global automotive electronic controller market can be split into OEMs and aftermarket. OEMs is the dominant segment, and it is expected dominate global automotive electronic controller market during the forecast period. Major share of the automotive electronic controller market is held by the OEMs segment, as they provide electronic controllers on the premium segment vehicles.

Demand for automotive electronic controller in the aftermarket is significant; however, installation of aftermarket automotive electronic controller sensor is difficult and it is expensive. In terms of region, the automotive electronic controller market can be divided into Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. Demand for automotive electronic controller is expected to rise in Europe, as the region is home to major manufacturers of premium passenger vehicles and several top OEMs are located in Europe, which in turn is likely to boost the automotive electronic controller market in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is also expected to expand during the forecast period, as countries such as India and China, in the region, are among the top producer of automobiles, and they are also a major users, exporters, and importers of vehicles.