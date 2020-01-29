Automotive Engine Coolant Temperature Sensor Market: Competitive Strategies And Forecasts to 2025

An automotive engine coolant temperature sensor is used to measure the temperature of the coolant/antifreeze mix in the cooling system, indicating the amount of heat the engine is giving off. The sensor works with the vehicle’s electronic control unit (ECU), frequently monitoring the coolant temperature to ensure the engine is running at the optimal temperature. The ECU sends a regulated voltage to the automotive engine coolant temperature sensor in order to obtain a precise reading of the current engine temperature. The resistance of the sensor varies according to the temperature, this is how the ECU can monitor temperature changes. The ECU uses this reading to calculate the coolant temperature, and subsequently adjusts the fuel injection, fuel mix, and ignition timing, and controls when the electric cooling fan is switched on and off. This information is also utilized to transmit an accurate reading of the engine temperature to a gauge on the dashboard.

When the engine coolant temperature is high, the resistance is low, and when the engine coolant temperature is low (cooler) the resistance is high. This resistance reading is sent to the vehicle’s ECU (car’s onboard computer) and is or can be used to activate emission controls or switch on the cooling fan of the engine. The automotive engine coolant temperature sensor is usually a two-wire sensor that uses a 5 volt reference from the ECU with a ground signal back to the ECU. In general terms, if the engine coolant temperature reading is cold, the reading could be less than 0.5 volts (on the ground signal), and when the engine is hot, the reading could be around 4 volts.

Driver for automotive engine coolant temperature sensor are rise in demand for safety solution and technical advance feature and advance safety adaptation in automotive industry. The major restrain for automotive engine coolant temperature sensor market is significant price cut of the product.

The global automotive engine coolant temperature sensor market can be segmented based on sensor, type, vehicle, sales channel, and region. In terms of sensor, the automotive engine coolant temperature sensor market can be classified into negative temperature coefficient (NTC) sensor and positive temperature coefficient (PTC) sensor. Emerging markets across the globe are witnessing a rise in the usage of automotive engine coolant temperature, due to the increase in demand for standard vehicles, coupled with rapid adoption of advanced driver assistance systems and electronics devices in automobiles. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the demand for positive temperature coefficient sensors during the forecast period. Furthermore, the automotive market across the globe is witnessing a significant demand for temperature sensors. Based on type, the automotive engine coolant temperature sensor market can be divided into 2-wire coolant temperature sensor and 1- wire coolant temperature sensor. In terms of vehicle, the automotive engine coolant temperature sensor market can be segmented into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, electric vehicle, hybrid vehicle, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. The electric vehicle sensor market is projected to expand during the forecast year. Rise in concern for environmental protection, increase in the sale of electric vehicles, and governmental initiatives for green vehicles have propelled the market significantly.

In terms of region, the automotive engine coolant temperature sensor market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is the dominant market for the automotive sector, wherein India China, and Japan are the leading contributors, due to the increase in production of vehicles in these countries. Furthermore, rise in demand for advanced technology features such as antilock braking system, start-stop system, and automatic transmission are likely to boost the automotive engine coolant temperature sensor market during the forecast period. The market in Europe is also estimated to witness significant growth, wherein Italy, Germany, Spain, and the U.K. have a prominent automobile manufacturing industry.

Key players operating in the global automotive engine coolant temperature sensor market are Delphi, Standard Motor Products, Honeywell, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION, ACDelco, Dorman Products, Inc., and Amphenol Sensors.

