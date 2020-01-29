Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market to Generate Huge Revenue in Industry by 2026

Key players operating in the automotive on-board diagnostics market are AUTEL, Intelligent Technology Corp., Ltd, Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc., Innova Electronics Corporation, iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and OBD Solutions, LLC.

On-board diagnostics is a system that is utilized to detect and check the health of the vehicle. Critical parameters, such as vehicle speed, engine data, and emission data, about the vehicle can be collected in order to troubleshoot the problems Due to instant checking. The components and systems, such as sensors, actuators, fuel injection system, and ignition system, are connected to the electronic control unit, which is monitored and diagnosed.

Increase in focus on remote diagnosis is likely to propel the automotive on-board diagnostics market (OBD) market during the forecast period. Remote diagnosis is an attractive tool that helps avoid downtime of vehicle and aids preventive maintenance. Demand for OBD is likely to remain high in passenger and commercial vehicles owing to the increasing demand for safety and to enhance fleet operations. Furthermore, increasing usage electronic control unit in modern vehicles, due to adoption of latest technologies, is anticipated to drive the automotive OBD market during the forecast period.

The automotive on-board diagnostics market can be segmented based on application, diagnostic type, vehicle type, and region. Based on application, the automotive on-board diagnostics market can be segmented into handheld scan tools, mobile-based scan tools, PC-based scan tools, and others. Handheld scanning device is simple which use at consumer level is in order to check basic technical parameters. Professional technicians utilize advanced handheld scanning tools that possess more advance functions and provide real-time monitoring along with analysis of engine parameters for tuning purpose.

Based on diagnostic type, the automotive on-board diagnostics market can be differentiated into remote diagnostics and cloud diagnostics. Cloud diagnostic is an emerging approach in diagnostics. In cloud diagnostic, applications work independently in order to check the status of vehicle fleets. In remote diagnostic, the vehicle is can be monitored and accessed from a greater distance.

In terms of vehicle type, the automotive on-board diagnostics market can be segregated into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle. Modern passenger cars are equipped with several electronic control units in order to provide safety for passengers and comfort while driving. However, OBD system plays an important role in order to check the status of overall electric and sub electric systems. Rise in number of passenger vehicle and electric vehicles is likely to propel the automotive on-board diagnostics market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the automotive on-board diagnostics market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. On-board diagnostic systems are integrated in vehicle in order to check emission levels. Stringent emission norms by government bodies in North America and Europe are propelling the automotive on-board diagnostics system market in these regions. Furthermore, an increase in the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles along with integration of latest technologies in modern cars in North America is expected to boost the automotive on-board diagnostics market in the region during the forecast period.