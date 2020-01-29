Cellulite Treatment Market by Growth Drivers, Regions, Manufacturers Analysis & Forecast 2028

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Cellulite Treatment Market: Emerging Trends of Non-surgical Procedures to Impact Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018 – 2028” to its huge collection of research reports.

Non-invasive treatment covers the largest share in the global cellulite treatment market

Cellulite treatment is a rapidly growing industry that has marked its presence with the rising obese population. The issue is more prevalent in women, due to their body structure and different areas where fat or wax easily gets deposited. Mainly, the treatment market is categorized into non-invasive, minimally invasive and topical treatment. Non-invasive is a highly lucrative market that leads in terms of market value and growth rate during the forecast period. In non-invasive procedure ultrasound, radiofrequency technology, infrared light etc., are used to destroy the fat.

The market for non-invasive treatment is expected to reach a value of over US$ 1,900 Mn by the end of 2028, growing at a robust CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. This is followed by minimally invasive treatment which secures the second position in the market. This procedure is a small surgery also known as Cellulaze which thickens the skin that gradually diminishes cellulite frames. The market for minimally invasive treatment is expected to witness a growth rate of 7.8% during the projection period.

Technological advancements and increasing demand for cosmetic surgeries to help trigger the demand for cellulite treatment procedures

Penetration of cosmetic treatments was relatively lesser a few decades ago, owing to less-advanced technologies and lesser consumer inclination towards taking risks. However, advancements in the technology has helped people rely more on cosmetic surgeries. Higher demand for cosmetic surgery is not only from female consumers aged 2030 years, but also from men of the same age group. People seek to achieve a thin and shaped body with appropriate size, improvement and lighter complexion, imitating western standards. Moreover, the fact that the US is witnessing rapid increase in aging population, a large base of women in the aforementioned age group is expected to generate strong demand for aesthetic services in the country.

It is witnessed that people are capable of affording the advanced cosmetic surgeries, as there is availability of disposable income. Developed economies include more of such people who are capable of affording advanced healthcare facilities rather than the ones in developing economies. Significant rise in the worlds middle-class population over the next few years will result in increase in the purchasing power and discretionary spending, which are the key factors responsible for the stability and growth of cosmetic procedure market worldwide.

Introduction to alternate therapies may hamper the growth of the cellulite treatment market

One of the major restraining factor for the growth of global cellulite treatment market is apopular alternative – herbal massage. Chinese medicine combines a number of branches to treat this condition, including acupuncture, cupping, gua sha, herbal medicine and lifestyle advice, which includes exercise and possible dietary changes to reduce fat and move stagnation to reduce cellulite. Herbal medicines and herbal massages are used internally to strengthen the spleen and stomach, and also to rebalance body energy and remove the damp from within thereby, reducing and removing the cellulite. Today, consumers seem to rely more on herbal techniques as they are not associated with risk and side effects. Furthermore, cosmetic surgeries are expensive; as estimated by the ASPS, physicians charge around US$ 2,100 for a single ablative laser procedure. Other cosmetic procedures or treatments could carry a price tag, which is over 50% more compared to normal facial or beauty treatments. Reimbursement option for minimally invasive treatments and procedures is unavailable in resource-poor nations, which is a factor hampering the demand for such procedures and services.

