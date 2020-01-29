Cloud Oss Bss Market Top Key Players: NetCracker Technology Corporation, Nokia Corporation, EXFO Inc.

The ‘Cloud Oss Bss Market’ analytical summative by Persistence Market Research is a thorough study on the latest market trends prevailing in the global business sphere. The report also offers important details pertaining to market share, market size, profit estimations, applications and statistics of this industry. The report further presents a detailed competitive analysis including growth strategies adopted by key players of the industry.

Overview:-

OSS and BSS stands for operations support system/business support system. The two systems are operated together by telecommunications service providers, which are used to support a range of telecommunication services. OSS/BSS supports the digital operator customer-facing and network-facing IT functions seamlessly and virtually integrates them with no separation. Cloud OSS/BSS is the combination of both capabilities and deploying them through cloud. Cloud OSS/BSS helps the operators to serve the needs of the customers through a service eco-system and evolving infrastructure and bring life to software defined networking. Cloud OSS/BSS are built with platform driven approach using common software components for cloud deployment. This helps in the establishment of single IT environment that comprises all OSS/BSS applications without information which is stored in central database or functions. Cloud OSS/BSS helps in digital transformation of the business at both organization and technology level. Cloud OSS/BSS systems helps to utilize new network capabilities with new business models.

Cloud OSS/BSS market: Drivers and Challenges

The major growth drivers of the Cloud OSS/BSS market include increasing requirement for faster time consumer services. In addition, Use of Cloud OSS/BSS in telecom industry will drive the growth of Cloud OSS/BSS market. Advancements cloud and M2M technologies across the globe have led to growth of the Cloud OSS/BSS across the globe.

Major challenges of Cloud OSS/BSS market are optimization of Cloud OSS/BSS systems and Complexities in integration of advanced systems with the legacy system are some of the major factors which are hindering the growth of Cloud OSS/BSS Market.

Cloud OSS/BSS market: regional outlook

By regions, Cloud OSS/BSS market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America and Western Europe Cloud OSS/BSS market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Cloud OSS/BSS market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period. Cloud OSS/BSS market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Cloud OSS/BSS market segmentation:-

The Cloud OSS/BSS market is segmented

By Type

Solution Business Support System Operation Support System

Service Professional Services Managed Services



By End-User Type

Large enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Cloud OSS/BSS market: competition landscape:-

Key vendor in the Cloud OSS/BSS market includes Amdocs Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Redknee Inc., NetCracker Technology Corporation, Nokia Corporation, EXFO Inc., Openet Telecom Ltd, Sigma Systems Canada LP., and UXP Systems Inc.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Cloud OSS/BSS Market Segments