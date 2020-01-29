Cognitive Computing and Artificial Intelligence Systems Market in Healthcare Expected to Reach $16.1 billion by 2022

Artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive technologies have gained significant traction and have been more widely adopted in recent years. Increased adoption of cognitive and AI platforms can be attributed to their wide application potential across the healthcare industry, including patients and hospitals. Major market players such as IBM, Microsoft and Google have made significant investments in finding healthcare uses for cognitive computing and providing a platform for various startup firms that create specialized applications. The cognitive healthcare industry represents a new partnership between human beings and technology that has the potential to transform healthcare on a global scale. Cognitive

systems that understand, reason and learn are assisting people expand their knowledge base, improve their productivity and deepen their expertise. This has proven extremely useful in various areas of the healthcare industry. With the increasing integration of cognitive computing, users can now see health data that were previously inaccessible which can in turn can have a great impact on the healthcare industry by greatly improving patient care. Humans generate an enormous amount of health-related data. This data comes from a wide variety of sources, such as personal fitness trackers, mobile apps, electronic medical records, as well as genomic and clinical research. The development of AI and cognitive computing platforms can avoid the discarding and wasting of data for the majority of patients.

Increases in the processing power and capabilities of AI systems and the dearth of skilled healthcare professionals are expected to drive market growth. Whereas, limitations of AI decision-making and limited acceptance from healthcare professionals due to risk of injury and misinterpretation are expected to restrain the market growth. Conversely, application of AI for novel surgeries and screening in conjunction with an untapped market in developing regions offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The market for cognitive computing and AI in healthcare is segmented based on type of offering, technology, application, end user and region. The market by type of offering is classified into hardware, software and services. Whereas, based on technology, the market is classified natural language processing, context aware processing, deep learning and querying method. Further, based on application the market is categorized into robot assisted surgery, virtual nursing assistants, administrative workflow assistance, fraud detection, dosage error reduction, clinical trial participant identifier, preliminary diagnosis and others. Moreover, based on end users, the market is divided into healthcare providers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, patients and payers.

Software generated the highest revenue in the offering segment in 2016 and is expected to grow rapidly by 2022. The hardware offering segment is expected to increase at the highest growth rate from 2017– 2022. In addition, natural language processing generated the highest revenue in the technology segment in 2016 and further expanding with healthy CAGR values during 2017 – 2022. The deep learning technology segment is expected to increase at the highest CAGR from 2017–2022.

Report Scope:

This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global market for cognitive computing and artificial intelligence systems in healthcare by offering, technology, application, end users and geographic markets. The report includes key factors driving growth of cognitive computing and artificial intelligence systems in healthcare. The report discusses the role of supply chain members ranging from manufacturers to researchers. The report has an in-depth analysis of key companies operating in the global market for cognitive computing and artificial intelligence systems in healthcare. The report’s in-depth patent analysis will focus on providing extensive technological trends across years and geographies such as the U.S., Europe and China.

The market for cognitive computing and artificial intelligence systems in healthcare is mainly segmented into five major components: type of offering, technology, application, end user and geography. Based on offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Based on technology, the market is categorized into natural language processing, context aware processing, deep learning and querying method. The market is classified by applications into robot-assisted surgery, preliminary diagnosis, clinical trial participant identifier, dosage error reduction, virtual nursing assistant, administrative workflow assistance, fraud detection and others. Based on end users, the market is divided into healthcare provider, pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, patient and payer. The market is segmented by region into the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.

