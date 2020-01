Contrast Media Injection Sets Market Set For Rapid Growth & Demand, By 2028

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Contrast Media Injection Sets Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028” to its database.

The market for Contrast Media Injection Sets has been increasing on numerous factors and technological advancements. The report consist of market dynamics comprising restraints, drivers, trends, and opportunities that is expected to influence the market for Contrast Media Injection Sets. The report provides a detailed analysis of market growth during the mentioned period in terms of volume shipments (million units) and value of estimates (US$ MN) across different region.

Contrast Media Injection Sets Market: Introduction

Contrast media injection sets or contrast media administration sets are designed to control the quantity of contrast agents that are actually supplied to an administration system (e.g. injector) in order to avoid waste and control the amount of contrast agents used for a single procedure. Contrast media are the agents used for increasing the contrast of fluids in the body for better imaging during different kinds of imaging tests such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), radiography, and sometimes for ultrasound imaging as well. Contrast media are used for blood vessel visualization, in which examination of the spine, kidneys, and internal structure of the brain is possible. Contrast media helps differentiate between different body parts which have similar composition, and hence, contrast media injection sets play an important role in order to control the administration part.

The increasing number of diagnostic procedures using contrast agents to understand the nature of different complex conditions which are affecting the body is expected to drive the growth of the contrast media injection sets market. Contrast media injection sets come in clear and squeezable chambers, offering better visibility, driving the growth of the contrast media injection sets market. Contrast media injection sets are available in different configurations, and hence, provide better convenience to control the administration with ease of use. The inline stopcock present below the reservoir of a contrast media injection set helps minimize the wastage of contrast agents, further driving the growth of the contrast media injection sets market. The increasing usage of nuclear imaging tests for the diagnosis of various conditions related to the heart, lungs, bones, brain, and other systems is further expected to drive the growth of the contrast media injection sets market. Contrast agents are used in small amounts for imaging, hence require accurate dosing with a good dose controlling system, which is further expected to drive the growth of the contrast media injection sets market. Though contrast agents are indispensable for medical imaging, they have a few side effects such as itching, nausea, and severe reactions, which may hamper the growth of the contrast media injection sets market.

Contrast Media Injection Sets Market: Segmentation

The global contrast media injection sets market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography.

Based on product type, the contrast media injection sets market is segmented as:

Contrast Media Injection Sets with a Bore Vented Tubing

Contrast Media Injection Sets with a Vented Bifurcated Standard Bore

Contrast Media Injection Sets with a Vented Pressurized Spike

Others

Based on end user, the contrast media injection sets market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Cancer Research Institutes

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Significantly increasing number of nuclear imaging procedures and the increasing usage of contrast media injection sets in different types of diagnosis are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the contrast media injection sets market. The global contrast media injection sets market is segmented based on product type, end user, and region. By product type, the contrast media injection sets with a bore vented tubing segment is expected to dominate the market, due to higher ease of use and higher adoption by professionals. By end user, the diagnostic imaging centers segment is expected to dominate the contrast media injection sets market, due to higher number of procedures, coupled with patient convenience. Manufacturers of contrast media injection sets are focusing on developing more innovative sets in order to enhance ease of use and to develop products that can help control the waste of contrast agents.

Contrast Media Injection Sets Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global contrast media injection sets market is segmented into 5 major regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The North American contrast media injection sets market is expected to dominate the global contrast media injection sets market, due the availability of high-end products, coupled with higher number of nuclear imaging procedures. Europe is expected to be the second-most lucrative contrast media injection sets market, due to the increasing usage of contrast agents for the diagnosis of critical conditions. Asia Pacific is expected to be an emerging contrast media injection sets market, due to emerging economies like India and China, coupled with the increasing adoption of nuclear imaging techniques for diagnosis. The Latin American contrast media injection sets market is expected to maintain steady growth, due to the increasing number of nuclear imaging procedures. MEA is the least lucrative contrast media injection sets market, due to the least adoption of nuclear imaging techniques for diagnosis.

Contrast Media Injection Sets Market: Participants

Key participants operating in the contrast media injection sets market are Comed B.V., Smiths Medical, B. Braun, P R Medical, Ulrich Medical, BAYER, and others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2024

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

