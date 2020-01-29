Dynamic Signature Market Top Key Players: Dynamic Biometric Systems Inc, Parascript LLC

Persistence Market Research, latest study on ‘Dynamic Signature Market’ features a holistic view of the market size, market share, profit estimates, SWOT analysis and the regional landscape of the business. The report precisely expounds key challenges and future growth prospects of the market, while highlighting the current competitive scene and analyzes the expansion strategies adopted by leading market players.

Overview:-

Dynamic signature is a biometric modality that uses anatomic and behavioural characteristics that an individual exhibits when signing for recognition purposes. Dynamic signature captures direction, stroke, pressure, and shape of an individual’s signature Dynamic signature recognition uses multiple characteristics in the analysis of an individual’s handwriting. These characteristics vary in use and importance from vendor to vendor and are collected using contact sensitive technologies, such as PDAs or digitizing tablets. Most of the features used are dynamic characteristics which are analysed in the X, Y, and Z directions. The X and Y position are used to show the changes in velocity in the respective directions while the Z direction is used to indicate changes in pressure with respect to time. Some dynamic signature recognition algorithms incorporate a learning function to account for the natural changes or drifts that occur in an individual’s signature over time.

Dynamic Signature Market: Drivers and Challenges

Dynamic signature eliminates the traditional paper work for signature which in turn saves time and money for the organizations. Dynamic signatures are used by the financial organizations to execute the transactions securely. Dynamic signatures allows the users to sign the documents online which helps the organizations to provide customers with better services.

Unawareness among the end users is one of the factor hindering the growth of the market, and software flaws while capturing the signatures is also one of the challenges faced by the dynamic signature market

Dynamic Signature Market: regional outlook

By regions, Dynamic signature market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America and Western Europe Dynamic signature market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Dynamic signature market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period. Dynamic signature market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Dynamic Signature Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Application:

Transactional Authentication

Wireless Device Security

Other Applications

By Vertical

BFSI

Real Estate

Automotive

Health

IT and Telecommunication

Retail

Education

Government

Dynamic Signature market: competition landscape:-

Key vendors in the Dynamic signature market includes ARGO Data Resource Corporation, Communication Intelligence Corporation, Cyber SIGN Inc, Dynamic Biometric Systems Inc, Parascript LLC, ProgressSoft Corporation, SOFTPRO GmbH, SQN Banking Systems, WonderNet Ltd, Key DSV Capture Device Tablet Manufacturers, ACECAD Enterprise Co. Ltd Interlink Electronics, Inc, UC-Logic Technology Corp, Wacom Co., Ltd.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

