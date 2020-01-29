Egg Oil Market – The Rising Population of Geriatrics Drives Demand

Egg oil is derived from egg yolks and primarily contains triglycerides. Egg oil doesn’t contain egg proteins, but contains high amounts of fats such as omega-6 fatty acids and is thus highly useful in applications such as skin care and hair care. Traditional practices of medicine such as traditional Chinese medicine utilize egg oil in several applications, including eczema, dermatitis, skin ulcers, ringworm, burns, frostbite, and hemorrhoids.

The global egg oil market has three leading application sectors: the food and beverage industry, the cosmetics industry, and the pharmaceuticals sector. Key cosmetic applications of egg oil are as an emulsifier, as egg oil presents the perfect medium to mix different cosmetic components into a consistent formulation. The high omega-6 fatty acid content of egg oil also provides significant benefits in skin care, as omega-6 fatty acids play an important role in maintaining skin health and elasticity. Egg oil provides high stability against heat, light, and oxygen, which are the key contaminants cosmetics products manufacturers need to guard against.

The dietary applications of egg oil are centered on the ability of egg oil to improve liver function and digestion. The liver plays a vital role in metabolism, making its welfare vital to the individual. Growing awareness regarding the same is likely to drive the demand from the egg oil market from the food and beverage industry in the coming years. The rising population of geriatrics has also contributed to the rising dietary application of egg oil, as the liver deteriorates with age and can present several issues for geriatric individuals.

Egg oil which is also called ovum oil or egg yolk oil is a derivative of chicken egg yolks. It primarily contains triglycerides and traces of cholesterol, lecithin and xanthophylls such as zeaxanthin, lutein and immunoglobulins. It doesnot contain any egg protein and can be used for applications such as skin care and hair care. Traditional Chinese medicine use egg oil for eczema, burns, mouth ulcers, dermatitis, tinea capitis, skin ulcers, nasal vestibulitis, ringworm, hemorrhoids and frostbite. Modern method of producing egg oil includes liquid-liquid extraction with the use of solvents such as hexane, chloroform, petroleum ether and ethanol.

Egg oil is rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids such as omega-6 fatty acids (arachidonic acid), omega-6 fatty acids (docosahexaenoic acid) and it is similar to the fatty acids in human milk and the lipid content of human skin. The global market for egg oil can be segmented on the basis of application and region. On the basis of application, the global market can be segmented into Dietary supplements, pharmaceutical industry and cosmetic products. In cosmetic products, egg oil is used as emulsifier for different ointments, moisturizer and solubilizer. It is mainly used for the maintenance and beautification of the skin. High stability against exposure to light and oxygen makes it suited to be used in cosmetic products. In dietary supplements it is used to promote liver functioning and improves digestion. The number of global players in the market is limited owing to high product pricing and volatility of raw materials.

