Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Market: North America to Remain Largest Regional Market Through 2026

An electric vehicle traction motor utilizes electric energy from the battery of the vehicle, which is installed in an electric vehicle in order to propel it. Traction motors are capable of providing required torque for propulsion of electric vehicles.

Traction motor is a vital component of electric vehicles, thus rising demand for electric vehicles is fueling the demand for electric vehicle traction motors. Stringent emission norms and rise in demand for electric vehicles coupled with heavy incentives provided by governing bodies for electric vehicles are fueling the demand for electric vehicles. Rapid expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, decrease in electric vehicle prices due to reduction in battery prices, availability ultra-fast chargers, and expected ban over fuel powered vehicles are propelling the demand for electric vehicles, which in turn is likely to propel the demand for electric vehicle traction motors.

Electric vehicles are quiet expensive for consumers across several lower per capita income countries, such as countries from Africa. Consequently, consumers do not prefer electric vehicles. This, in turn, is primarily restraining the global electric vehicle traction motor market.

The global electric vehicle traction motor market can be segmented based on electric vehicle type, motor type, vehicle type, and region. Based on electric vehicle type, the global electric vehicle traction motor market can be classified into four segments. Battery electric vehicles, also known as zero-emission vehicles, are witnessing a surge in demand, which is attributed to government incentives leading to lower cost of battery electric vehicles, stringent emission norms implemented over fuel powered vehicles, and rising awareness among consumers about overall advantages of battery electric vehicles. Moreover, rapid expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure is propelling the demand for battery electric vehicles and hence, the battery electric vehicle segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.