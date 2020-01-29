Embedded Security Market Top Key Players: Gemalto NV, Microchip Technology Inc., McAfee, Inc

Persistence Market Research has recently compiled a report on ‘Embedded Security Market’ which offers a comprehensive synopsis of revolving market valuation, market size, SWOT analysis, revenue estimation and geographical spectrum of the market. The report further elucidates primary business obstacles and growth prospects within the forecasted timeline, while examining the current competitive sphere involving key players of the ‘Embedded Security Market’.

Overview:-

Embedded security reduces the vulnerabilities and offers protection against threats in software running on embedded devices. Similar to the security in most IT fields, embedded system security includes a thorough method to hardware design and coding as well as additional security software, an adherence to best practices and consultation with experts. Earlier embedded operating systems did not have undeviating internet connection which has provided some degree of security, both through insignificance and the fact that they were not convenient targets as they have little need to be exposed. Due to the advancement of the new technologies like machine-to-machine (M2M) communication, Internet of Things and remotely-controlled industrial systems have increased the number of connected devices which made these devices as target. Embedded security helps to define a standardized reference secure and strong architecture for embedded systems. Embedded security ensures that systems continues to function at the time of cyber-attacks. Embedded security enables a system to defend against threats, withstand attacks & complete mission goals, recover from a degraded state and return to a normal state, and evolve to improve defence and resilience against further threats.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/21511

Embedded security market drivers and challenges:-

Heightened awareness of security for control systems and critical embedded systems that work in key infrastructure is one of the driving factor for embedded security market. With the increasing connectivity of commercial embedded systems to desktops, laptops, mobile communication platforms, the Internet, and cloud architectures demands the better embedded security. Demand for additional security for legacy systems due to rise in internet penetration rate and adaptation of cloud technologies are paving the way for embedded security.

The life cycle for embedded devices is typically much longer than devices. Building a device today that will stand up to the security requirements of the next two decades is a tremendous challenge. Proprietary/industry specific protocols are also hampering the growth of the embedded security market.

Embedded security market: regional outlook

By regions, embedded security market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America and Western Europe embedded security market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Embedded security market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period. Embedded security market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Embedded security market segmentation

By Product:

Secure Element and Embedded SIM

Trusted Platform Module

Hardware Security Module

Hardware Tokens

By Security Type:

Authentication and Access Management

Payment

Content Protection

By Application:

Wearable’s

Smartphones and Tablets

Automotive

Smart Identity Cards

Industrial

Payment Processing and Cards

Computers

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/21511

Embedded security market: competition landscape

Key vendor in the embedded security market includes Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics International N.V., NXP Semiconductors Netherlands B.V., Gemalto NV, Microchip Technology Inc., McAfee, Inc, Texas Instruments Inc. MathEmbedded Ltd, IDEMIA, Renesas, and Inside Secure.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Embedded Security Market Segments