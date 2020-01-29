Explore Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Market Overview & Drug Pipeline Analysis Forecast to 2025

A new market study, titled “Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Market & Drug Pipeline Analysis – Forecast to 2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

“Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Pipeline Analysis” gives comprehensive insights on the various drugs being developed for the treatment of DFU. The report covers all the drugs that are in various phases of development (Discovery, Preclinical and Clinical). The pipeline focuses on novel pharmacologic drugs and regenerative medicines covering, antibodies, stem cell therapies, recombinant proteins, Peptide therapies, RNA-based therapeutics and others, but excludes symptom relief drugs, wound dressing, drug delivery systems, generic combinations and radiation therapies. The report also covers some of the hot targets in research for DFU treatments and related biomarkers.

This report enables Pharmaceutical/Biotech companies, Academic institutes, Individual researchers, Investors, Medical technology companies, Service providers and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available licensing/collaborative commercial opportunities in the DFU drugs market. The report also provide strategic insights on some of the molecules that are yet to be launched in the next few years.

Some of the key sections covered in the report are given below:

 DFU Introduction

 DFU grading, Treatment algorithm, Patient care pathway & Visiting patterns, Clinical practice guidelines, Current SOC, Adjuvant therapies, Alternative approaches, Unmet needs, ICD/CPT codes

Epidemiology

In this section, epidemiology of DFU is reviewed to understand potential significance and impact of the disease.

 Global and US prevalence rates

Hot Targets, Pathophysiology and Biomarkers

In this section, various DFU associated targets, pathophysiology, and biomarkers are discussed. Also, covers novel targets in early research for DFU.

 Market Data

 Forecasting model for DFU market

 DFU market dynamics

 DFU Market Sizing

 DFU related deals & Funding scenario in DFU market

Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline analysis was carried to get deeper insights on various treatment modalities in discovery, preclinical and development section, pipelines from major companies were identified and potential targets were reported along with Mechanism of action, Current development status and nature of molecule. Pipeline analysis by developmental stage (Discovery to Clinical development).

 Small Molecules

 Large Molecules

 Stem Cell therapies, Protein therapies , Peptide therapies and Others

 Drug analysis based on mechanism (Wound healing, Neuropathy, Ischemia, Neuroischemia and infection)

Key Players Analysis

The key player’s analysis section provides an in-depth understanding of various companies working on DFU and their pipelines with development phase as well as understanding partnering strategies such as deals entered by the company.

 Global key players overview

 Global key players Pipeline data (Discovery, Pre-clinical and Clinical development)

 Global key players deals (Collaborations, Licensing, Service agreements, grants, funds)

Table of Content

REPORT DESCRIPTION

SUMMARY

INTRODUCTION

Epidemiology

Causes, Symptoms and Risk Factors

Grading Systems

Diagnosis and Management

Algorithm for DFU Treatment

Care Pathways and Patient Visiting Patterns

Clinical Practice Guidelines

Current Standard of Care

Adjuvant Therapies

Alternative Therapeutic Approaches

Unmet needs

ICD/CPT codes

DFU PATHOPHYSIOLOGY, TARGETS AND BIOMARKERS

Pathophysiology of DFU

Leading Targets

Novel Targets

Biomarkers

MARKET DATA

Forecasting model

Market dynamics

Market sizing

DFU Deals

Funding Scenario

Regulatory Guidelines

DFU Regulatory Guidelines

PIPELINE ANALYSIS

Development stage

Molecule Type

Clinical update on Phase 3 molecules

SMALL MOLECULES

Pipeline

Competitive Analysis

LARGE MOLECULE

Pipeline

Competitive Analysis

Stem Cell Therapies

Pipeline

Protein Therapies

Pipeline

Peptide Therapies

Pipeline

LARGE MOLECULES (UNSPECIFIED)

Pipeline

OTHER MOLECULES

Pipeline

DFU DRUG ANALYSIS BASED ON MECHANISM

MAJOR PLAYERS

Company Profiles

Overview

Pipeline

Deals

REFERENCES

