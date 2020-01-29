Future of Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market Along with Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights and Regional Forecast to 2021

Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Seat Type (First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class), Aircraft Type (WBA, NBA, and RTA), Actuator Type (Hydraulic and Electromechanical Systems), Mechanism Type (Linear, Rotary), Fit (Line fit and Retrofit), and by Geography – Forecast To 2021



Market Synopsis of Global Commercial Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market

The Global Commercial Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.5% during 2016-2021. Factors driving the growth are increasing aircraft orders, rise in demand for lightweight seat designs, premium passenger travel, and growing investments in advanced cabin interior products.

As per the MRFR analysis, issues related to increase in competitive low cost carriers, technology upgradation, and industry regulations are some of the factors hampering the growth of the market. Rising demand in emerging countries, acceptance of electric actuators, and usage of light weight material are the ongoing trends which will have positive impact on the market during the forecast period.

Key Players

The leading market players in the Global Commercial Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market include-

Bühler Motor

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Enivate

Global AirWorks

Zodiac Aerospace

Airworks

Dornier Technology

Nook Industries

PGA Electronics

UTC Aerospace

Industry News:

In March 2018, Adient, an aviation and automotive parts manufacturer focused on automotive seating, and the U.S. based Boeing jointly presented seating solutions at AIX in Hamburg, Germany, from 10th to 12th of April.

In July 2018, Astronics PGA, solutions provider for VVIP, VIP, business jets, and commercial aviation, entered into a contract with Jamco, a leader in the aviation industry for providing next-generation seat motion and lighting systems for Jamco’s Venture seat program

Market Segmentation:

By seat type, the Commercial Aircraft Seat Actuation System market has been segmented into first class, business class, premium economy class, and economy class.

By aircraft type, global Commercial Aircraft Seat Actuation System market is segmented into WBA, NBA, and RTA.

By actuator type, the Commercial Aircraft Seat Actuation System market has been segmented into hydraulic and electromechanical systems.

By mechanism type, the global Commercial Aircraft Seat Actuation System market is segmented into linear and rotary.

By fit, the Commercial Aircraft Seat Actuation System market has been segmented into line fit and retrofit.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global Commercial Aircraft Seat Actuation System market has been segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe is likely to remain a highly lucrative market in the forthcoming years. The growth trajectory of the regional market is guided by the developments introduced by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the European Union (EU). Additionally, the presence of aircraft seat actuator manufacturers in the region is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

The Commercial Aircraft Seat Actuation System market in North America is anticipated to witness a surge in demand and exhibit significant growth over the next couple of years. Meanwhile, the market in Asia Pacific is set to register a strong CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa market resonates strong growth opportunities which are attributable to the massive air traffic and booming aviation industry. Furthermore, the increased investments by the key players in the region for the development of the Commercial Aircraft Seat Actuation System market is also anticipated to accelerate the revenue creation for market players.

Scope of Report

The market report for Global Commercial Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.



Study Objectives of Global Commercial Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Commercial Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyse the Global Commercial Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by seat type, aircraft type, actuator type, mechanism type, and fit.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Commercial Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market

