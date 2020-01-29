Global Agriculture and Farming Equipment Market Top Manufacturers, Business, Accessories and Tools

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Agriculture Equipment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

With escalating demand for food owing to growing population inadequate arable landwater scarcityand degradation of soil fertilitythe agriculture industry is facing concerns related to production. Due to industrialization more agriculture lands are used for commercial purpose resulting in population shift toward citieslimited availability of laborandreased wages. To counter these concerns mechanization trend isreasing to improve the efficiency of farmland.The growth factors are a reduction in production timeimproved qualityand cost saving.

The bottom-up approach has been used to estimate the farm tractor marketby power output. The country-level tractor sales numbers are multiplied by country-level penetration of each category of power output.

The country-level marketby volumeis multiplied by the country-level average selling price of farm tractors with each category of power output to get the country-level marketby value. The further addition of country-level to the regional level and then the summation of regional markets gives the farm tractor marketby power outputin value. A similar approach has been followed to derive the farm tractor marketby drive type & combines market by application.

In 2018, the global Agriculture Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Agriculture Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agriculture Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Deere (US)

CNH Industrial (UK)

Kubota (Japan)

AGCO (US)

Claas (Germany)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

<30 hp

31100 hp

101200 hp

>200 hp

Market segment by Application, split into

Corn

Rice

Soybean

Wheat

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Agriculture Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Agriculture Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

