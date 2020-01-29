Global Animal Health Market To Register Strong Growth With CAGR of 5.63% by 2023 – Top Players are Alivira Animal Health Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim, Zoetis, Elanco and Other

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Animal Health Market. The study on global animal health market has been analyzed By Type (Farm animal, Companion animal), By Product (Biologicals, Pharmaceuticals, Feed additives), By Route of drug administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical, Transdermal) and By Distribution Channel (Retail, E-commerce, Veterinary Hospital, Clinic). The study on global animal health market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K, Italy, China, India and Mexico). The study assesses the animal health market for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Animal Health Market: Analysis By Type (Farm, Companion), By Products (Biologicals, Pharmaceuticals, Feed Additives), By Route of drug administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical, Transdermal), By Distribution Channel (Retail, E-commerce, Veterinary Hospital, Clinic), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)”, the global animal health market is projected to display a high growth represented by a CAGR of 5.63% during 2018 – 2023.

Over the recent years, global animal health market has been witnessing growth, on account of several driving factors including increase in protein demand, increase in pet ownership rates, rising incidences of zoonotic disease and changing lifestyle of the people favouring individualism. Moreover heightening focus on food safety, increasing focus on animal welfare, growing scope in emerging markets and consolidation of the market is expected to propel the demand for animal health. In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of type, product, route of drug administration as well as distribution channel. By type, farm animal is predicted to hold its dominant position in the market, but companion animals are growing at a faster rate. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global animal health market in 2018. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate. Presence of vast consumer base, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, in addition to growing per capita expenditure on pets is likely to drive the regional market.

The report titled “Global Animal Health Market: Analysis By Type (Farm, Companion), By Products (Biologicals, Pharmaceuticals, Feed Additives), By Route of drug administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical, Transdermal), By Distribution Channel (Retail, E-commerce, Veterinary Hospital, Clinic), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)” has covered and analyzed the potential of global animal health market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global animal health market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Animal Health Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Animal Health Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

By Type- Farm Animal, Companion Animal

By Product – Biologicals, Pharmaceuticals, Feed additives

By Route of Drug Administration- Oral, Parenteral, Topical and Transdermal

By Distribution Channel – Retail, E-commerce, Veterinary Hospital and Clinic

Regional Market – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, Italy, India, China, Mexico (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Competitive Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Porter Five Force Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis – Alivira Animal Health Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim, Zoetis, Elanco, Merck Animal Health, Chr. Hansen, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, ECO Animal Health, Bayer Animal Health, Dechra Pharmaceuticals.

Table of Contents

Research Methodology Executive Summary Strategic Recommendations Animal Health Outlook Animal Health Market: Growth and Forecast Animal Health Market: Segmental Analysis Animal Health Market: Regional Analysis Animal Health Market Dynamics Porter Five Force Analysis SWOT Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Competitive Landscape Policy and Regulatory Landscape Company Profiles

