Global Antidiabetic Drug Market Will Expand at a CAGR of More than 10% during 2018-2025 – Top Players are Eli Lilly, Novartis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck, Novo Nordisk and Other

A new market study, titled “Global Antidiabetic Drug Market Size study, by Type (Oral Drugs, Injectable Drugs), by Application (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes Mellitus, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Global Antidiabetic Drug Market valued approximately USD 49.60 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.20% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Antidiabetic Drug Market is continuously growing on surging trend across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Antidiabetic Drug market are rising cases of diabetes and changing lifestyle. In addition, rising demand for oral anti-diabetic drugs and increasing the percentage of obesity are also some major driving factor which fueling the market growth. However, one of the major restraining factor of global antidiabetic market are high cost of the drugs. Antidiabetic drugs is a type of drug which used in diabetes to treat diabetes mellitus. Diabetes mellitus is a type of short period comprehensive disease. It is mainly caused by glucose metabolism disorder due to absolute or relatively deficiency of insulin. The occurrence of Type 2 diabetes mellitus is a combination of peripheral insulin resistance and B cell dysfunction. Optimal treatment for type 2 should aim to improve insulin resistance and cardiovascular risk factor in addition to achieve glycemic control.

The regional analysis of Global Antidiabetic Drug Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the dominant region across the world in terms of market share owing to high market penetration of modern insulin and presence of high health expenditure. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rapidly improving healthcare expenditure levels, growing prevalence of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes and increasing patient disposable income.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Oral Drugs

 Injectable Drugs

By Application:

 Type 1 Diabetes

 Type 2 Diabetes

 Gestational Diabetes Mellitus

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

