Global Automation and Controls Market Revenue and Growth Rate, Opportunities and Forecast Assessment 2018-2026

Global Automation and Controls Market report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends, and market structure. The key players in Global Automation and Controls Market are particularly focusing on acquisitions, mergers, expansion, distribution, and adoption of new technologies. Global Automation and Controls Market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business.

Factory automation implies a set of technologies and automatic control devices to enhance the productivity and quality of products and simultaneously decrease the production cost.

Also known as industrial automation, it minimizes human intervention in the industry and ensures a superior performance as compared to humans. It comprises the use of computers, robots, control systems, and information technologies to handle industrial processes.

According to the Segmentation of types, all the market of Automation and Controls can be divided as follows:

The first kind need to mention is Field Devices, it hold a comparatively larger share in Vietnam market, which accounts for about 63.14% in 2019.

The following is Industrial Control Systems share 23.25% market share in 2019. While others share the rest.

Increasing government funding to promote the adoption of automated systems in various industrial verticals, flourishing demand for automation from various manufacturing sectors, growing innovations in industrial robotics, increasing technological advancements in manufacturing, and demand for mass production and associated supply chain to cater to the growing population. In addition, growing digitalization and accelerating pace of change, industry 4.0 revolution, increasing demand for safety compliance of automation products, and growing manufacturing sector in emerging economies further provides significant opportunities for the various stakeholders in this market. However, factors such as rising unemployment, high capital investments, decreasing oil and gas prices affecting infrastructure related investments are expected to hinder the growth of the market to some extent.

This report focuses on the global Automation and Controls status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automation and Controls development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Emerson

ABB

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric

Yokogawa

Fanuc

Schneider Electric

Bosch Rexroth

Siemens

Omron

Honeywell

Keyence

Rockwell

Universal Robots

Kuka

Johnson Controls

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Field Devices

Industrial Control Systems

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Textiles and Clothing

Chemical Industry

Machinery

Electronics and Optical

Food and Beverages

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automation and Controls status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automation and Controls development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automation and Controls are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

