Global Blood Stream Infection Testing Market Set to Grow at a CAGR Value 8.9% by 2026 – Analysis by Taste Type, Product, Technologies and Application

According to research study, the Global Blood Stream Infection Testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Some of the factors such as rise in prevalence of infections such as abdominal infections, dental infections and increase in occurrence geriatric population are fueling the market growth. However, strict government rules associated to the safety and efficacy is limiting the market growth. Blood Stream Infection testing market provides ample opportunities to ongoing R&D activities in various countries across the globe.

Blood stream infection is a condition in which bacterial, fungal, or any infection is detected in the blood. It normally arises when infection in any part of body enters the blood stream and this infection is also considered as blood poisoning, bacteremia, septicemia, or sepsis. Self-diagnosis of blood stream infections is difficult due to its regular symptoms such as chills, fever, diarrhea, vomiting. As a result, testing is mandatory for detection of infection in blood.

Amongst End User, Hospital Laboratories segment accounted held significant market share during the forecast period. The healthcare industry is steadily adopting automated solutions to diminish the cost incurred on staffing and to produce accurate results. Also, automated solutions aid healthcare professionals in reducing the time taken for manually intensive tasks. This allows researchers to focus extensively on patient consultation and precision in diagnosis and improving productivity. By geography, North America dominated the market during the forecast period due to the factors such as high infection rate, increase in awareness, high diagnosis rate, favorable medical reimbursement scenario, and developed medical facilities in this region.

Some of the key players in Blood Stream Infection Testing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag., Danaher, Cepheid Inc, C. R. Bard, Inc., Biomérieux Inc., Becton, Dickinson And Company, Beckman Coulter Inc, Alere Inc. and Abbott Laboratories.

Test Types Covered:

Conventional Blood Culture Tests

Blood Gases

Complete Blood Count (CBC)

Culture of Skin Sore

Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Culture

Platelet Count

Urine Culture

Chest X-Ray

Clotting Studies

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Method

Nucleic Acid Testing

Mass Spectroscopy

Point-of-Care Testing

Products Covered:

Reagents

Instruments

Other Products

Technologies Covered:

Non-Conventional Testing

Conventional Testing

Applications Covered:

Mycobacteria

Fungemia

Bacteremia

End Users Covered:

Hospital Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Academic Research Laboratories

Independent Diagnostic Centers

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

