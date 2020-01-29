Global Cancer Cell Analysis Market Expected to Reach $10.8 billion by 2023 – Analysis by Product Type, End Users, Techniques and Applications

A new market study, titled “Cancer Cell Analysis, Instruments, Consumables and Reagents” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Cancer cell analysis is the investigation of basic cancerous cell biology, its relation to disease, and the development of novel small molecule, cell-based therapies and biotherapeutics for cancer. It also helps explain the complex defects in communication between the cells that alter normal programs of transcription, proliferation, cell viability and proliferation, RNA expression, cancer immunotherapy, drug discovery and development, and flow cytometry, among others. Cancer cell analysis has proven to be extremely beneficial across therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Furthermore, the global market for cancer cell analysis will witness rapid growth over the forecast period from 2018 through 2023 as the forecast for cancer prevalence is high.

Furthermore, increasing incidences of different types of cancers across the globe, and rising investments for cancer-based research coupled with increasing importance of cell assay-based drug development are the major factors triggering the growth of the global cancer cell analysis market. In addition, factors such as increasing demand for the development of personalized medicine for cancer and advancements in stem cell analysis and biomarker technology are also providing traction during the forecast period.

According to Our World in Data, approximately 19 million people had cancer in 1990. That number increased more than twofold by 2016, as the figure hiked up to 42 million worldwide. Breast cancer has been identified as the leading type of cancer with 8.0 people diagnosed in 2016. This compares to 6.3 million diagnosed with colon and rectum cancer, 5.7 million with prostate and tracheal cancer and 2.8 million with bronchus and lung cancer in the same year. Hence, the increasing incidences of various cancer forms calls for cancer cell analysis in diagnostic and therapeutic areas. Moreover, rising investments for cancer-based research is also a major parameter fuelling the global market for cancer cell analysis growth. According to the Worldwide Cancer Research Fund, throughout the globe cancer research funding is increasing by 10% annually. By 2020, total expenditures on cancer research are anticipated to reach $177 billion. In addition, Cancer Research U.K., the U.S. federal government, and the Australian government, among others, are investing heavily in cancer research.

The global market for cancer cell analysis is projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period of 2018 through 2023. In 2023, total revenues are expected to reach more than $10 Billion by 2023.

The report provides an analysis based on each market segment, which includes product type, end users, techniques and applications. The product type segment is further subsegmented into consumables and instruments. The cancer cell analysis market by consumables held the largest market share of REDACTED in 2017 in terms of revenue followed by instruments. In 2023, total revenue from consumables is expected to reach more than REDACTED. However, the instruments segment is estimated to rise at the highest CAGR of REDACTED through 2023.Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers product type, end users, techniques and applications of cancer cell analysis instruments and consumables. Revenue forecasts from 2018 through 2023 are given for each of the segments and regional markets with estimated values derived from the manufacturers’ total revenues.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each region and explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global cancer cell analysis market and current trends within the industry.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors.

Report Includes:

– 100 data tables and 91 additional tables

– Detailed overview of the global market for cancer cell analysis in instruments, reagents and consumables

– Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Qualitative and quantitative study of the cancer cell analysis industry by product type, end user, analyses technique, application

– Assessment of the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global cancer cell analysis market and current trends within the industry

– Emphasis on the vendor landscape and detailed profiles of the major vendors in the cancer cell analysis market, including Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GE Healthcare, Merck Millipore, QIAGEN Inc., Siemens Healthcare and ThermoFischer Scientific

