Global Chromatography Reagents Market Anticipated to Reach $14.2 billion by 2023 – Technology Advancement, Application and Leading Players

The chromatography reagents market is expected to grow rapidly over the years, with values anticipated to reach $14.2 billion by 2023.

The global market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe and other emerging markets. In the next five years, the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region will be centered in China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Japan. The growth will be driven by the increasing number of conferences on chromatography in Singapore and Malaysia, as well as the expansion of chromatography companies such as Tosoh Biosciences in the countries of China, India, Singapore, Vietnam and Japan. Also, many pharmaceutical companies and labs now outsource their drug discovery and development services to various regions in Asia, especially in China and India. This is fueling the demand of separation services and a need for chromatography reagents in the emerging markets.

During 2017, the liquid and flash chromatography reagents market held the largest market share, followed by gas chromatography reagents and ion exchange chromatography. North America dominated the chromatography reagents market in the last five years. In 2017, the North American market held a REDACTED share in the chromatography reagents market. The North American segment held a REDACTED share in the liquid chromatography reagents market during 2017.

The increasing use of chromatography reagents in life science and escalating research has led to concomitant growth for the market leaders who provide columns, resins and other consumables needed for chromatographic analyte separation. The market leaders, such as Agilent and Waters, are proactively introducing products that are adapted to the needs of this market. The technological innovations, enhancements and improvements in design have contributed to the use of chromatographic techniques among a more diverse base of users.

The demand for reagents in the biotechnology market correlates with the growth of the biotechnology instrumentation market, which has continued to grow in the last decade. While the conventional chromatography methods, such as flash chromatography, supercritical fluid chromatography (SFC), etc., are driving the market, the new methods involving chiral separation and simulated moving bed (SM8) chromatography have also had major impacts on the market. Hence, the chromatography reagents market in the next five years will be driven by the increasing use of reagents in therapeutics, basic research and overall commercial applications in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food, environment, petroleum, forensics, security, etc. The major players in this market include Thermo Scientific, Agilent, Danaher (AB Sciex), Tosoh Biosciences, Sigma-Aldrich, WVR, BioRad, EMD, W R Grace and Waters.

Report Scope

Chromatography technique, as a separation method, plays an important role in the fields of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, environment, clinics, forensics and research, etc., for quantitative and qualitative analysis of raw materials, drug substances, drug products and chemical compounds in biological fluids. The report examines the overall chromatography reagents industry and the types of technologies currently in use as well as planned technological developments, end-user markets and regional distribution, in addition to the regulatory aspects and patents currently filed.

This report provides an overview of the current and forthcoming characteristics of the global market for the chromatography reagents market. The chromatography reagents covered in this report include solvents, buffers, adsorbents, derivatives (silyl derivatives, alkylation reagents, acylation reagents) and resins. The types of chromatography included in this report are gas chromatography, liquid chromatography, thin layer chromatography, affinity chromatography, ion exchange chromatography, size-exclusion chromatography, affinity chromatography, partition chromatography and others (capillary electrophoresis, solid phase extraction, and hyphenated approaches).

The market estimations are provided for the following chromatographic techniques: liquid, gas, ion exchange, size exclusion, thin layer, capillary electrophoresis, supercritical fluid and adsorption. The classifications, comparisons and usage of these types of separation techniques are also portrayed in this report. Liquid chromatography is further categorized into high-performance liquid chromatography, reverse phase chromatography, supercritical fluid chromatography and fast protein liquid chromatography. Ion exchange chromatography is categorized into cation chromatography and anion chromatography; and gas chromatography into head space gas chromatography.

Revenues of chromatography reagents used in different chromatographic techniques are broken down by global region focusing on North America, Europe, and emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and South America. End users of chromatography techniques and reagents are discussed separately in the report, with an emphasis of the usage in biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceuticals; food and beverages; environment; clinics and forensics; petrochemicals/chemicals; and others (including academic and research institutes). The report additionally covers significant patents with respective filed and published dates along with their assignees. Acquisition strategies and collaborations by companies are also covered in this report.

