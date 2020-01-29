Global CNS Therapeutics Market To Reach USD 130 billion by 2025 Driven by Rising Cases of Mental Illness and Increasing Awareness of Psychiatric Disorders

A new market study, titled “Global CNS Therapeutics Market Size study, by Type (Neurodegenerative, Mood Disorders, Schizophrenia, Autism, Depression), by Application (Hospital Use, Clinic Use, Household, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Global CNS Therapeutics Market valued approximately USD 82.3 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.93% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global CNS Therapeutics market are rising cases of mental illness and increasing awareness regarding psychiatric disorders. In addition, expanding geriatric population and rising prevalence of lifestyle associated CNS disorders are some other major driving factors which boosting the market. However, one of the major restraining factor of CNS Therapeutics market is several side effects of CNS therapeutics such as weight gain, insomnia, lowered libido, tremors and agitation which hampers the market growth. It refers CNS disorders that effect the structure or function of the brain or spinal cord such as Parkinson’s, disease, epilepsy, Alzheimer disease, anxiety, depression and bipolar disorders. There are many key advantages of CNS therapeutic such as it has the benefit to high concentration in brain, it reduces systematic side effects, large drug distribution volume, it has flexible therapy protocol and it has consistent drug concentration. The major trend of global CNS therapeutics market is increase in adoption of new generation drugs. The regional analysis of Global CNS Therapeutics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

Global CNS Therapeutics Market to reach USD 130 billion by 2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

Pfizer

Janseen Pharmaceuticals

Allergan

Lundbeck

Teva

Camber Pharmaceuticals

Zhejiang Haisen Pharmaceuticals

Jewim Pharmaceuticals

Cipla

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Eli Lilly

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

LUPIN

ZYDUS PHARMS

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Neurodegenerative

 Mood Disorders

 Schizophrenia

 Autism

 Depression

By Application:

 Hospital Use

 Clinic Use

 Household

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global CNS Therapeutics Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

