Global COPD and Asthma Devices Market Segmentation, Application, Major Drivers, and Leading Players – Forecast Analysis 2018-2023

COPD and Asthma devices are used to provide medication to the lungs. They also serve a purpose to supply the proper amount of ambient air or oxygen to a patient when the patient is not able to get the proper amount of oxygen just by inhalation. To get relief from asthma and COPD at hospitals, clinics, and home, and emergency situations, various medical devices have been developed. Inhaler and nebulizer being the most frequently used devices among others. Additionally, humidifier & dehumidifier, oxygen concentrators are also used by patients to get relief from such diseases.

Major factors that are augmenting the COPD and asthma devices market includes cohesive government policies and high prevalence of asthma and COPD disease globally. Changing lifestyle and increasing obesity are some other factors that are boosting the growth of respiratory diseases. According to Global Asthma Network, in 2017, around 339 million people were suffered from Asthma. As per the National Sleep Foundation, there are more than 18 million cases of COPD and Asthma devices in the US alone. About 10% of the total cases of Asthma are in India. Habits such as overeating, smoking, lack of exercise and other major lifestyle changes are causing respiratory diseases. However, there is some major restraint to the market which includes the risk of developing thrush infection and a dearth of awareness about devices in emerging economies.

Global COPD and Asthma Devices Market has been segregated on the basis of product type and end-user. As per product type, the market has been segmented into the inhaler, nebulizer, humidifier and dehumidifier, respiratory mask, oxygen concentrator, and other consumables and accessories. The inhaler is expected to have a major market share during the forecast period with a significant growth rate. By end-user, the market has been divided into hospitals & clinics, and homecare. Homecare is expected to have a major market share due to high usage of inhaler by the patient on regular basis.

The global COPD and Asthma devices market is further analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). It is expected that the North America and Europe region will hold a significant market share due to higher per capita health expenditure and well-developed healthcare infrastructure in these regions. Whereas the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are expected to be lucrative regions in the Asia-Pacific region. Significantly higher air pollution level than any other regions will act as a major growth factor for increasing asthma and COPD devices market in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the global COPD and Asthma devices market are 3M Co., AstraZeneca PLC, Becton Dickinson & Co., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Chiesi Farmaceutici SPA, Cipla Inc., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, Mylan NV, Novartis AG, Smith Medical, Inc., and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. To sustain in the competitive market, these players adopt various strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, expansions, joint ventures, and product development and so on. In March 2015, Becton, Dickinson, and Co. acquired a major company of CPAP machines, CareFusion Corporate for about $12.2 billion. The aim of the acquisition is to grow their business in the global medical devices industry.

Research Methodology

The market study of COPD and Asthma devices is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by a research team. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary Sources Include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

People affected by respiratory diseases at the global and regional level

The average cost of devices and accessories

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalog

The report is intended for medical devices manufacturing companies, government organization, hospital, venture capitalists, medical devices supplier companies, government organizations, and venture capital companies for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of pricing, market size, and will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

Global COPD and Asthma devices Market Research and Analysis by Product Types

Global COPD and Asthma devices Market Research and Analysis by End-User

Global COPD and Asthma devices Market Research and Analysis by Region

The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global COPD and asthma devices market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global COPD and asthma devices market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global COPD and asthma devices market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

