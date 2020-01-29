Global Dairy Alternatives Market: Increasing Uptake of Dairy Alternatives in Food and Beverages to Create Attractive Growth Opportunities for Vendors, Says TMR

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the dairy alternatives market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015 along with the forecast for the period between 2016 and 2024 based on revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (Kilo Tons).

The study provides a detailed view of the dairy alternatives market by segmenting it based on product type, formulation, application and distribution. On the basis of product type, the dairy alternatives market has been further segmented into soy milk, almond milk, rice milk, coconut milk and other type of products. The dairy alternatives market has been segregated on the basis of formulation into plain formulation and flavored formulation. Plain formulation is sub segmented into plain sweetened formulation and plain unsweetened formulation. Flavored formulation is sub-segmented into flavored sweetened formulation and flavored unsweetened formulation. On the basis of application, the dairy alternatives market is segregated into food and beverages. On the basis of distribution, the dairy alternatives market is segmented into large retail, small retail, specialty stores and online distribution channel.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints and opportunities is included in the purview of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the dairy alternatives market on the global and regional level. Market dynamics are the factors which impactthe market growth, thereby helping to understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2016 to 2024, along with offering an inclusive study of the dairy alternatives market.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report are Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Blue Diamond Growers, THE WHITEWAVE FOODS COMPANY, Freedom Foods Group Limited, Daiya Foods Inc., SunOpta, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Earth’s Own Food Company, Inc., Eden Foods, Inc., Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company among others.