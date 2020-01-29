Global Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market to Exhibit Significant Opportunity Assessment During the Forecast Period (2013-2027)

According to a recent market report published by FMI titled ‘Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2027,’ the global Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies market was valued at US$ 1,854.8 Mn in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2027.

Increasing Application of Capillary Electrophoresis in Microbial Detection Driving Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market Growth

The global electrophoresis equipment and supplies market is categorised on the basis of type, application, end user and region. On the basis of type, the electrophoresis equipment and supplies market is segmented into capillary electrophoresis, gel electrophoresis and other accessories. Among the types segments, the capillary electrophoresis equipment and supplies segment is expected to grow at higher CAGR as compared to gel electrophoresis due to the increasing preference for capillary electrophoresis equipment and supplies. Increase in the number of research activities in biochemistry and medical research projects are some of the prime factors responsible for the growth of the electrophoresis equipment and supplies market at the global level. Increasing complexities in the treatment of diseases, such as cancer, genetic transmitted diseases and other health issues, is also one of the factors fuelling the growth of the electrophoresis equipment and supplies market. The application of capillary electrophoresis equipment and supplies in areas, such as microbial detection and protein analysis, is boosting the popularity of capillary electrophoresis equipment and supplies.

The recent boom in biological research activities in different areas, such as research and academic institutes, hospitals and others, for performing DNA analysis, sequencing and other processes is boosting the demand for electrophoresis equipment and supplies globally. Moreover, rapid increase in competition among pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is boosting the need for the deployment of efficient and automatic equipment such as electrophoresis equipment and supplies. These industry verticals are using electrophoresis equipment and supplies for drug discovery, antibody research and others considering that the applications of electrophoresis equipment and supplies are expected to increase significantly over the forecast period.

On the basis of applications, the electrophoresis equipment and supplies market is segmented into diagnostics (proteins), haemoglobin and microbial detection. Due to increase in the transmission of infectious diseases, the need for finding out suitable solutions is rising, owing to which the adoption of electrophoresis equipment and supplies is also increasing rapidly. Considering the increasing need for carrying out different studies, the electrophoresis equipment and supplies market is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period.

On the basis of equipment type, the electrophoresis equipment and supplies market is segmented considering the categories in which electrophoresis equipment and supplies are available as well as their application areas. Based on type, the electrophoresis equipment and supplies market is segmented into gel electrophoresis, capillary electrophoresis and accessories. The revenue contribution from the capillary electrophoresis segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period in the global electrophoresis equipment and supplies market. Capillary electrophoresis are widely preferred as they are easy to operate and provide accuracy, thus contributing to the growth of the electrophoresis equipment and supplies market.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-237

Increasing Application in Studying DNA Sequencing and Molecular Level Identification to Boost Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market Growth

On the basis of end use, the electrophoresis equipment and supplies market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostics centres, academic & research institutes, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies and others. Due to constant investments in conducting research for studying the biological properties and molecular identification, the demand from the academic & research institutes for electrophoresis equipment and supplies is expected to grow significantly. In addition, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies are focusing on modifying the properties of their products for which the number of DNA-level studies is increasing rapidly, which is significantly fuelling the demand for electrophoresis equipment and supplies.

Regional Overview: North America to Dominate the Global Market

The electrophoresis equipment and supplies report also covers the trends that drive each segment, as well as offers analysis & insights regarding the growth potential of the market in regions such as North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & the rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, Italy, France, Russia, U.K. & the rest of Europe), Japan, APEJ (China, India, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore & the rest of APEJ) and MEA (GCC Countries, Israel, South Africa & the rest of MEA). The widespread presence of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies due to increasing research and development activities in North America is one of the prime factors boosting the North America electrophoresis equipment and supplies market. This region is expected to dominate the global electrophoresis equipment and supplies market over the forecast period. APEJ region is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period owing to rapid industrialisation, which has created the need for electrophoresis equipment and supplies in this region. Furthermore, the demand for electrophoresis equipment and supplies in developing countries is increasing due to the penetration of international brands in this region, which has created the demand for devices such as electrophoresis equipment and supplies to deliver quality products.

Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market: Competitive Landscape

According to FMI analysis, acquisitions, improvement in the durability of products and improvements in the network of distributors are some of the key strategies adopted by the manufacturers of electrophoresis equipment and supplies. These strategies are expected to help the manufacturers of electrophoresis equipment and supplies to increase revenue, which is likely to enable the vendors of electrophoresis equipment and supplies to reach new growth markets. In addition, Thermo Fisher Scientific is one of the prominent vendors in the electrophoresis equipment and supplies market. The company is offering electrophoresis equipment and supplies for different end users such as hospitals & diagnostics centres, academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and others. As per FMI analysis, Thermo Fisher Scientific is expected to dominate the global electrophoresis equipment and supplies market as the company is focusing on launching new products and upgrading its existing products to enhance its user experience and customer base. Some of the market participants featured in the global electrophoresis equipment and supplies market report are Bio-Rad Laboratories; GE Healthcare; Harvard Bioscience, Inc.; Sebia Group; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Danaher Corporation; Agilent Technologies; Hoefer Inc.; Merck Millipore; PerkinElmer, Inc.; QIAGEN N.V.; Labnet International, Inc.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Lumex Instruments; Shimadzu Corporation and others. These players are focusing on entering the electrophoresis equipment and supplies market in new areas of developing regions.

If You Have Any Query, Ask The Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-237