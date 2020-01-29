Global Electrophysiology Devices Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 12.54 % during 2018 – 2023

A new market study, titled “Global Electrophysiology Devices Market: Analysis By Product Type, By Ablation Catheter Type, By Diagnostic Catheter Type, By Indication, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Electrophysiology Devices Market. The market on Electrophysiology Devices Market has been analyzed by Indication (Atrial Fibrillation, AVNRT, Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome), By Product Type (Ablation Catheters, Diagnostic Catheters, Lab Devices, Access Devices Others), By Ablation Catheters Type (Cryoablation, Microwave, Radiofrequency, Others) and By Diagnostic Catheters Type (Conventional, Advance, Ultrasound). The report analyzes the Electrophysiology Devices Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K, Germany, India, China, Japan and Brazil). The report assesses the Electrophysiology Devices Market for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to research report “Global Electrophysiology Devices Market: Analysis By Product Type, By Ablation Catheter Type, By Diagnostic Catheter Type, By Indication, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)” global electrophysiology devices market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 12.54 % during 2018 – 2023.

The indication segment of Atrial Fibrillation witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by increased prevalence of atrial fibrillation, presence of technical advance catheters to perform treatment, rising number of Electrophysiology labs. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global electrophysiology device market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include well developed healthcare infrastructure, favorable regulatory reforms, rising prevalence of arrythmia in the region.

The report titled “Global Electrophysiology Devices Market: Analysis By Product Type, By Ablation Catheter Type, By Diagnostic Catheter Type, By Indication, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Electrophysiology Device and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global electrophysiology devices market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Electrophysiology Devices Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Global Electrophysiology Devices Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

By Indication – Atrial Fibrillation, AVNRT, Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome

By Product Type – Ablation Catheters, Diagnostic Catheters, Lab Devices, Access Devices

By Ablation Catheter Type – Cryoablation, Microwave, Radiofrequency, Others

By Diagnostic Catheter Type – Conventional, Advance, Ultrasound

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Competitive Landscape

Company Analysis – Medtronic Plc Boston Scientific Corporation GE Healthcare Abbott Laboratories Johnson & Johnson Siemens AG

Table of Contents

Research Methodology Executive Summary Strategic Recommendations Electrophysiology Device Market Overview Global Electrophysiology Device: Growth and Forecast Global Electrophysiology Device Market: By Indication Global Electrophysiology Device Market: By Product Type Global Electrophysiology Devices Market :By Ablation Catheter Type Global Electrophysiology Devices Market :By Diagnostic Catheter Type Global Electrophysiology Devices Market: Regional Analysis Market Dynamics Market Trends Porter’s Five Forces Analysis – Electrophysiology Devices Market SWOT Analysis – Electrophysiology Devices Market Supply Chain Analysis – Electrophysiology Devices Market Competitive Landscape Policy and Regulatory Landscape Company Profiles

