Global eReader Market 2019 With Key Drivers, Challenges, Growth and Opportunities

The eReader market report [6 Year Forecast 2019-2025] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The eReader market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall eReader industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

This study also analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

An e-reader, also called an e-book reader or e-book device, is a mobile electronic device that is designed primarily for the purpose of reading digital e-books and periodicals.

North America was the largest consumer market with a market share of 72.42% in 2011 and 68.48% in 2015 with a decrease of 3.94%. Europe and China ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 13.86% and 7.82% in 2015.

China was the largest production region with a market share of 62.48% in 2011 and 67.11% in 2015 with an increase of 4.62%. Taiwan (One province of China) ranked the second on this item with the market share of 17.83% in 2011 and 11.90% in 2015.

The eReader market was valued at 460 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 160 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of -12.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for eReader.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Amazon

Sony

Barnes&Noble

PocketBook

Kobo(Rakuten)

Bookeen

Ectaco

Ematic

DistriRead(ICARUS)

Aluratek

Tolino

Hanvon

Onyx

eReader Breakdown Data by Type

E-ink

LCD

eReader Breakdown Data by Application

Ages 13-17

Ages 18-24

Ages 25-34

Ages 35-44

Ages 45-54

Ages 55+

eReader Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global eReader capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2025);

Focuses on the key eReader manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

