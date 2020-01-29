Global Fleet Management Solutions Market Features, Pricing and Key Companies | Fleetio, Verizon Connect, Geotab, ID Systems, Ituran

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Fleet Management Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Fleet (vehicle) management can include a range of functions, such as vehicle financing, vehicle maintenance, vehicle telematics, driver management, speed management, fuel management and health and safety management.

Fleet management market has been greatly affected by the rising operational costs rooting from increased demand for utility vehicles, rising expenditure on maintenance, and steady growth in compliance costs. The market has been operating on very meager margins and the need for streamlining operations has been a major driver for growth in the fleet management solutions.

In 2018, the global Fleet Management Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Fleet Management Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fleet Management Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Arvento Mobile Systems

Astrata

Autotrac

Digicore Technologies

Fleetio

Verizon Connect

Geotab

ID Systems

Ituran

Masternaut

MIX Telematics

CalAmp

Omnitracs XRS

Sascar

Teletrac Navman

Trimble

Telular

TomTom

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Driver Management

Fleet Analytics

Operation Management

Speed Management

Telematics

Market segment by Application, split into

Construction

Energy & Utilities

Government

Manufacturing

Transportation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fleet Management Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fleet Management Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

