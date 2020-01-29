Global Forensic Technologies Market Expected to Reach $99.95 billion by 2026 – Top Players are 3M Company, Agilent Technologies Inc, BAE Systems Plc, Belkasoft and Other

According to research report, the Global Forensic Technologies market is accounted for $43.44 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $99.95 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.Increasing number of funding programs focused toward pneumonia research and Presence of strong product pipeline are some of the factors driving the market growth. High number of patent expirations is hampering the market growth.

The increasing number of crime rates and the sophistication of crimes across the world have provided traction to the need for advanced technology and intelligence in solving crimes. It identifies the increasing crime rate that demands better investigation techniques to be one of the primary factors for the forensic technologies market growth. Forensic technologies are integral in several criminal investigations since the rising number of criminal cases increases the backlog of pending cases. Influenced by such factors, a large number of crime laboratories equipped with high-quality forensic products and services are being set up around the globe.

By Type, Capillary electrophoresis will be the major revenue segment in the forensic science market as it is used for several forensic applications. This technique enables chemical analysis of organic and inorganic samples during DNA testing and forensic ballistics. Owing to advantages such as technological advancement, accuracy, greater reproducibility, and ability to handle high throughput sample, the forensic technologies market will witness considerable growth in this segment.

By geography, North America is expected to hold highest market due to high incidences of crime, technological advancements in forensic sciences, and high investigator’s compliance for advanced forensic techniques such as DNA profiling, firearm analysis, and biometric analysis techniques. In addition, presence of a large number of forensic laboratories drives forensic technologies market.

Some of the key players profiled in the HID Ballast include 3M Company, Agilent Technologies Inc, BAE Systems Plc, Belkasoft, Capsicum Group, LLC, Cellmark Forensics, Computer Forensics Inc, Creative Forensic Services, Eurofins Medigenomix Forensik Gmbh (Forensic Division Of Eurofins Scientific S.E.), Ge Healthcare (A Healthcare Division Of Ge Company), General Electric Company, LGC Limited, MorphoTrust USA, NMS Lab, SPEX Forensics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and Ultra Electronics Forensic Technology Inc (Subsidiary Of Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc).

Products Covered:

Ballistic Forensics

Biometric Devices

Digital Forensics

DNA Testing

Other Products

Request free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3679692-forensic-technologies-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Types Covered:

Automated Liquid Handling Technology

Capillary Electrophoresis

Microarrays

Next-Generation Sequencing

Rapid DNA Analysis

Other Types

Locations Covered:

Laboratory Forensic Technology

Portable Forensic Technology

Services Covered:

Firearm Analysis

DNA Profiling

Fingerprinting Analysis

Chemical Analysis

Other Services

Applications Covered:

Pharmacogenetic

Judicial/Law Enforcement

Biodefense & Bio surveillance

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Forensic Technologies Market, By Product

6 Global Forensic Technologies Market, By Type

7 Global Forensic Technologies Market, By Location

8 Global Forensic Technologies Market, By Service

9 Global Forensic Technologies Market, By Application

10 Global Forensic Technologies Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)