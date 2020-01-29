Global Geothermal Power Generation Market to Reach US$8.9 bn by 2024 | TMR

Global Geothermal Power Generation Market: Snapshot

The global geothermal power generation market is expected to grow at a robust pace on the basis of installed capacity and investments. Some of the environmental benefits offered by geothermal power generation such as cost-competitive pricing and high capacity utilization are the primary factors estimated to encourage the growth of the overall market in the next few years. As geothermal power generation is considered as renewable and has the capability of supplying base load demand, this market is projected to grow at a progressive rate in the near future.

According to the research report, in 2013, the global market for geothermal power generation was valued at US$2.5 bn and is likely to reach a value of US$8.9 bn by the end of 2019. This market is projected to register a remarkable 23.58% CAGR between 2013 and 2019.

Favorable Policies and Environmental Benefits to Augment Global Geothermal Power Generation Market

The cost competitive tariffs and enhanced scalability and the environmental benefits including GHG emissions are some of the primary factors estimated to encourage the growth of the global geothermal power generation market in the next few years. In addition, the favorable policies and the high capacity utilization and and stability are estimated to accelerate the market’s growth in the coming years. On the flip side, high capital costs, emission issues, and limited availability of resources are some of the vital factors restricting the growth of the geothermal power generation market across the globe. Nevertheless, the rising number of mergers and acquisitions and strategic alliances are estimated to offer promising opportunities in the near future.

On the basis of technology, the global geothermal power generation market has been categorized into binary cycle, flash steam, and dry steam. The growing uptake of these technologies in the overall energy sector is substantially boosting demand in the global market. Among the key technologies, the flash steam segment is estimated to lead the global market and account for a massive share throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the growing demand for binary cycle power plants across the globe is projected to contribute extensively towards the growth of the binary cycle segment in the near future.

