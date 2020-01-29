Global Linerless Labelling Machines Market (2018 – 2028)

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Linerless Labels Market: Growing Inclination towards Eco-friendly Labeling to Encourage Preference for Linerless over Conventional: Global Industry Analysis (2013 – 2017) and Opportunity Assessment (2018 – 2028)” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Linerless labels are the modern labels that have been gaining substantial popularity in the global market over the past few years. The labels have eco-friendly properties and do not require release liner, which makes it more efficient. The global market for linerless labels consists of two product types, i.e. variable imaged and direct thermal. According to the recent forecast for linerless labels market, direct thermal is dominating the variably imaged labels segment and will possibly continue to lead during the next decade. The direct thermal market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, and is expected to register a market value of over US$ 260 Mn by the end of 2028.

The market growth is primarily driven by rising awareness about the benefits of using linerless labels. It is also considered as a cost-effective alternative to conventionally used labels, which offers them an edge over traditional linered labels in terms of cost. In case of linered labels, the release liner accounts for a major share of the overall cost of the pressure-sensitive laminate, i.e. around 30 percent of the total cost. The total elimination of the release liner translates to reduced cost which is required for additional processing of the label web. Independent research studies have shown that around 15% of the total applied cost of labels made from pressure-sensitive stocks can be saved by using linerless labels. Several brands and manufacturers are thus expected to adopt the same throughout the forecast period. Linerless labels also save space, as more labels can now be fit on a roll due to the absence of release liner.

Linerless labels are also termed as the tost efficient eco-friendly labeling solution

The linerless labels are considered one of the best labeling options available in the current market. In the times of growing environmental concerns, there is a need for a global push towards environment-friendly packaging and labeling solutions. Linerless labels are relatively economic in terms of storage and freight, and have been witnessing steady growth in adoption since the recent past. Environmental benefits from manufacturing linerless labels are also being considered significant, as the use of linerless labels results in total elimination of the release liner waste, which is one of the key waste materials specific to the label industry. This is expected to aid in exploring solutions to the landfill problems worldwide.

Linerless labels may lag behind due to limitations in variety

Despite successful emergence of linerless labels as a new and more convenient labeling option in the market, a few factors in the market may continue to limit their widespread adoption. The global linerless labels market is expected to witness certain restraints in its growth, such as inability to offer variety in shapes. Linerless labels are similar to household tapes. Much like the way the household tapes are dispensed and cut, linerless labels offer only two varieties of shapes square and rectangular. This is a key drawback and has been one of the prominent factors restricting their rapid penetration. Established brands are focusing more on appealing label designs in order to influence consumers purchasing decisions.

