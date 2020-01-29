Global Mobile Soc Market to Register Stellar Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2025

Based on data by Persistence Market Research this report on ‘Mobile Soc Market’ delivers a succinct analysis on industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who are a part of the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Global Mobile SoC Market: Overview

The mobile SoC’s are increasingly getting popularity in the group of mobile phones manufacturers. Mobile SoC is playing a very crucial role in sustaining the demand as well as improvising the features and offerings of the mobile phones. The mobile SoC is increasingly deployed by the mobile phone manufacturers as it is available with the analog, digital, mixed signal as well as radio frequency signals. Mobile SoC is a system on the chip, which is increasingly deployed in the mobile phones as integrated circuits for the systems. The mobile SoC is used for integrating all the components of the electronic systems.

The mobile phone manufacturers are increasingly preferring the mobile SoC as they are working on the lower power consumption. As the smartphones are becoming intrinsic parts of the consumer’s lifestyles, the manufacturers are focusing on delivering the enhanced functionality of the smartphones as per the changing technological scenarios, and this factor is resulting into the increasing demand of the mobile SoCs.

Global Mobile SoC Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing demand for the Mobile SoCs by the mobile phones manufacturers is primarily driven by the growing technological advancements in the mobile phones to sustain the today’s consumer’s demand for the smartphones. Also, the Mobile SoCs demand is also driven by the ability of the mobile SoCs to integrate a mobile phone components such as a microcontroller (or microprocessor) with other peripherals like Wi-Fi module, graphics processing unit (GPU), or coprocessor, and others. Also, the mobile system on chip market is driven by the increasing demand for the smartphones globally, as it positively affects the demand for the mobile SoC from the mobile phone manufacturers. On the other hand, increasing competition from the counterfeit products is one of the major challenging factors for the growth of the Mobile SoC market.

Global Mobile SoC Market: Segmentation

The global market for the Mobile SoCs is segmented by the types of mobile SoC

Segmentation by types of mobile SoC

The Mobile SoCs are offered in different types. The types are offered as per the signals used on the system on the chip. The segmentation by types of mobile system on chip includes digital signals, analog signals, and mixed signals.

Global Mobile SoC Market: Industry Key Players

The global vendors for Mobile SoC include:

The key players considered in the study of the Mobile SoC market are Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Apple Inc., SAMSUNG, MediaTek Inc., Intel Corporation and others. The key players are constantly focusing on developing a new functionality and adding new features to the existing products.