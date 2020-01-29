Global Neurotechnology Market To Register Strong Growth in 2019-2025 – Top Players are General Electric, Siemens Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Toshiba Medical and Other

Neurotechnology is a branch of science that is based on activity of the brain and includes technologies that are developed to enhance and repair functionality of the brain. Neurotechnology is in the continuous research and development phase to analyze the brain’s activity as well as technologies to control the functions.

The market in North America is anticipated to show the largest share for neurotechnology, followed by Europe, owing to the increasing prevalence and incidence of neurological disorders. In addition, large patient population coupled with the geriatric population and increasing research and development funding by government bodies are also driving the growth of neurotechnology market. The market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the modernization of medical and research facilities, and government are also taking initiatives by providing grants and fellowship to the researchers. However, the regions such as Latin America and Middle East and Africa show a steady growth during the forecast year owing to the scarcity of skilled professional and inadequate presence of research infrastructure.

In 2018, the global Neurotechnology market is expected to grow with healthy CAGR value during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Neurotechnology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Neurotechnology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

General Electric

Siemens Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

Toshiba Medical

Shimadzu

Hitachi Medical

Elekta

Tristan Technologies

Allengers Medical

Natus Medical

Magstim

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Imaging Modalities

Neurostimulation

Cranial Surface Measurement

Neurological Implants

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Neurotechnology are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

