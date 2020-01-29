Global Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2025
ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.
Oil and gas companies are turning the large volume and variety of data into intelligence for improved asset productivity. Real-time data analysis is essential for deriving value out of unstructured data generated from sensors present in the oil field. Predictive and prescriptive analytics are the approaches that help oil and gas companies to minimize expenses and earn money by turning this data into valuable assets.The creation and consumption of data continues to grow in the oil and gas industry and with it, the investment in data analytics and data management software and services.
Data monetization can be used to leverage insights to identify new revenue opportunities, trigger product, process & service innovation and optimization, improve production, and enhance service quality in the oil and gas industry.
Get Research Summary Of The Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2327461
Large proven oil reserves in Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, UAE, Russia, the U.S. and China brings an opportunity to drive growth of the oil and gas data monetization market as there is significant growth opportunity for adoption of indirect data monetization i.e. the software and services for driving insights for development of these fields and direct data monetization i.e. mainly the exploration data products. Seismic surveys and geophysical surveys conducted in these regions to find new exploration sites and their potential, and the anticipated use of software solutions will continue to drive the market over the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Oil and Gas Data Monetization market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Oil and Gas Data Monetization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oil and Gas Data Monetization development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Halliburton
Schlumberger
Informatica Corporation
SAP SE
Oracle Corporation
Accentureplc
IBM Corporation
EMC Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Tata Consultancy Services
Datawatch
Drillinginfo
Hitachi Vantara Corporation
Hortonworks
Capgemini
Newgen Software
Cloudera
Cisco Software
MapR Technologies
Palantir Solutions
OSIsoft LLC
Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2327461
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Data-as-a-service
Professional Services
Software/Platform
Market segment by Application, split into
National Oil Companies (NOCs)
Independent Oil Companies (IOCs)
National Data Repositories (NDRs)
Oil and Gas Service Companies
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Oil and Gas Data Monetization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Oil and Gas Data Monetization development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
About ResearchMoz
ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Blog: https://newmarketsize.blogspot.com