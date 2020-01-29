Global Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 8.5% by 2026 – Latest and Upcoming Trends

A new market study, titled “Small Molecule Drug Discovery – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

According to research study, the Global Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Some of the factors such as rise in drug discovery and development and rising usage of these drugs in the treatment of chronic diseases are driving the market growth. However, high costs of drugs are hindering the market growth.

Small molecule drug is a substance that can quickly enter the cells due to its low molecular weight. After entering the cells, it may affect the other molecules like proteins and may cause the cancer cells to die. There are two phases of developing new small molecule drugs. One is Drug discovery, and the other one is Drug development. Small molecule drugs are different from other drugs which have a large molecular weight. So, these targeted therapies are small-molecule drugs or small molecule inhibitors.

By Process Phase, lead optimization segment held significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing strength, selectivity, or pharmacokinetic parameters, rising in cancer and other diseases encouraging investments in lead optimization. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to be one of the leading regions contributing to the global market during the forecast period. There is an increasing number of contract organizations for research and development. This shows that the United States is focusing on R&D activities to meet the rising demands of its people, finally leading the market of North America.

Some of the key players profiled in the Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market include Astrazeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh, Bristol- Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Glaxosmithkline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Pfizer Inc and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Process Phases Covered:

Hit Generation and Selection

Lead Identification

Lead Optimization

Target Id/Validation

Therapeutic Areas Covered:

Anti-Infective

Cardiovascular

Central Nervous System

Dermatology

Gastrointestinal

Immunological

Metabolic

Oncology

Orthopedics

Respiratory

Other Therapeutic Areas

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

