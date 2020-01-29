Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market Exhibit to Grow at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2026 – North America Accounts Largest Market Share

According to research report, the Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market is accounted for $3705.7 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $6,519.9 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as rising number of surgeries, increase in hospital acquired infection and rapidly increasing geriatric population are fueling the market growth. However, rise in use of outpatient treatment and lack of awareness of hospital infection prevention and control are hampering the market growth.

Based on type, Superficial Incisional Surgical Site Infection (SSI) segment has witnessed the significant market growth during the forecast period. Due to it occurs only in the area of the skin where the incision was made within 30 days after the operation. By Geography, North America accounts for the largest market share during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rising geriatric population and growing demand for non-invasive aesthetic procedures are driving the market in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Surgical Site Infection Control Market include 3M Company, Johnson & Johnson, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux SA, Kimberly-Clark, Steris Corporation, Pacon Manufacturing Corp., American Polyfilm Inc, Ansell Limited, Lac-Mac Limited, Belimed AG and Getinge Group.

Type of Infections Covered:

Deep Incisional Surgical Site Infection (SSI)

Organ or Space Surgical Site Infection (SSI)

Superficial Incisional Surgical Site Infection (SSI)

Request free Sample Report, Click Here: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3679690-surgical-site-infection-control-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Procedures Covered:

Cesarean Section

Gastric Bypass

Cataract Surgery

Dental Restoration

Other Procedures

Products Covered:

Surgical Scrubs

Surgical Irrigation

Hair Clippers

Skin Preparation Solution

Surgical Gloves

Medical Nonwovens

Surgical Drapes

Manual Reprocessors Solution

Disinfectants

Other Products

End Users Covered:

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market, By Type of Infection

6 Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market, By Procedure

7 Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market, By Product

8 Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market, By End User

9 Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market, By Geography

11 Company Profiling

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)