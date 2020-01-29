Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market Exhibit to Grow at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2026 – North America Accounts Largest Market Share
According to research report, the Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market is accounted for $3705.7 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $6,519.9 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as rising number of surgeries, increase in hospital acquired infection and rapidly increasing geriatric population are fueling the market growth. However, rise in use of outpatient treatment and lack of awareness of hospital infection prevention and control are hampering the market growth.
Based on type, Superficial Incisional Surgical Site Infection (SSI) segment has witnessed the significant market growth during the forecast period. Due to it occurs only in the area of the skin where the incision was made within 30 days after the operation. By Geography, North America accounts for the largest market share during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rising geriatric population and growing demand for non-invasive aesthetic procedures are driving the market in this region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Surgical Site Infection Control Market include 3M Company, Johnson & Johnson, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux SA, Kimberly-Clark, Steris Corporation, Pacon Manufacturing Corp., American Polyfilm Inc, Ansell Limited, Lac-Mac Limited, Belimed AG and Getinge Group.
Type of Infections Covered:
- Deep Incisional Surgical Site Infection (SSI)
- Organ or Space Surgical Site Infection (SSI)
- Superficial Incisional Surgical Site Infection (SSI)
Procedures Covered:
- Cesarean Section
- Gastric Bypass
- Cataract Surgery
- Dental Restoration
- Other Procedures
Products Covered:
- Surgical Scrubs
- Surgical Irrigation
- Hair Clippers
- Skin Preparation Solution
- Surgical Gloves
- Medical Nonwovens
- Surgical Drapes
- Manual Reprocessors Solution
- Disinfectants
- Other Products
End Users Covered:
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Hospitals
Regions Covered:
- North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
- Europe
o Germany
o UK
o Italy
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Market share analysis of the top industry players
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market, By Type of Infection
6 Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market, By Procedure
7 Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market, By Product
8 Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market, By End User
9 Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market, By Geography
11 Company Profiling
