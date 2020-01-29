Global Teeth Whitening Market to Register Strong Growth till 2026 – Leading players are Colgate-Palmolive, Brodie & Stone, Proctor & Gamble, GO SMILE, GLO Science and Other

According to research report, the Global Teeth Whitening Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing incidences of infectious and chronic diseases, increasing adoption of the automated platform, rising number of private hospitals and independent testing laboratories. Furthermore, awareness about the teeth whitening by conducting different health campaigns are considered as the future growth opportunities of the market. However, affordability for high-end molecular diagnostics and stringent regulations across the globe may hamper the growth of the market.

Teeth whitening are the process of using bleach or other materials to make teeth look whiter. The materials remove stains or other discoloration from the tooth surface. With this process, teeth are whitened to remove the effects of coffee, cigarettes, and other substances that permanently stain or discolour teeth.

Based on product, whitening toothpaste segment is projected to be the growing segment because of increasing number of benefits of using whitening toothpaste products such as its easy availability at regular grocery stores and supermarkets.

By geography, the North America provides potential growth opportunities during the forecast period. Due to the rising access to treatment, rise in disposable income, and growing awareness about oral health, will further increase the market share in this region.

Some of the key players in Teeth Whitening market include Colgate-Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson, Brodie & Stone, Proctor & Gamble, GO SMILE, GLO Science, Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline, Church & Dwight, Henkel, and CCA Industries.

Products Covered:

White Light Teeth Whitening Device

Whitening Toothpaste

Whitening Gels and Strips

Other Products

End Users Covered:

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

