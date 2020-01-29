Global Thiochemicals Market Opportunity Assessment to Reveal Lucrative Growth Prospects for Players

This detailed presentation on ‘Thiochemicals market’ accumulated by Persistence Market Research features an exhaustive study conveying influential trends prevailing in the global business sphere. The report also presents significant details concerning market size, market share and profit estimations to offer an ensemble prediction about this business. Moreover, this report undertakes an accurate competitive analysis emphasizing growth strategies espoused by market leaders.

Thiochemicals Market: Introduction

Thiochemicals are a group of chemicals in which the oxygen molecule is replaced by sulfur, referred to as the Thio-compound. Such reactions wherein the oxygen ion is replaced by the sulfur ion are carried out through thionation. Sulfur, being a major compound, is used in the production of thiochemicals, such as methyl mercaptan, that act as a precursor for the amino acid which is further used in an animal nutrition products. Moreover, thiochemical compounds are also used as polymerization agents, anti-cocking agents as well as for gas leakage detection, etc. Thiochemicals, such as Methyl mercaptan and other mercaptans, find usage in the oil & gas industry where they are used for desulfurization, cracking process and natural gas leakage detection applications. Furthermore, thiochemicals are also used in the chemicals and polymer & plastic industry. For instance, thiochemicals are used in the synthesis of thioglycolic acids, which are further used in the synthesis of PVC heat stabilizers.

Thiochemicals Market: Dynamics

The thiochemicals market is mainly driven by the rising demand for natural gas in industrial as well as domestic applications coupled with increasing refining capacity of oil & gas across the globe. For the same, the demand for thiochemicals, such as Mercaptane, Dimethyl disulfide, etc. is increasing in the oil & gas industry. This, in turn, is driving the thiochemicals market. Moreover, rising demand for animal nutrition products — thiochemicals are frequently used during the manufacturing process — will subsequently support the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing demand for thiochemicals in food, agrochemicals, plastic and chemicals industry, among others, will, in turn, help in boosting the demand over the forecast period. Government regulations in developed regions as well as IMO initiatives aim to reduce sulfur content owing to which there has been a significant rise in the production of elemental sulphur. Excess production of sulfur will lead to a drop in prices, which may affect the growth of thiochemicals market.

Thiochemicals Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global thiochemicals market is segmented into:

Mercaptans

Dimethyl disulfide (DMDS)

Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO)

Thioglycolic acid and esters

Thiourea

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the global thiochemicals market is segmented into:

Oil and Gas

Food and Agrochemicals

Chemicals

Plastics

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Goods

Others

Thiochemicals Market: Regional Outlook

The global Thiochemicals market is mainly dominated by the Asia pacific region (APAC), especially by China, owing to increasing demand for Thiochemicals, such as mercaptan and DMDS in the oil & gas industry. Moreover, the significant growth of food & agrochemicals industry coupled with increasing production capacity and rising demand for animal feed in APAC region will lead to an increase in demand for Thiochemicals in the APAC region. Moreover, increasing production capacity of elemental Sulfur in APAC region will also lead to faster growth of the thiochemicals market over the forecast period. The APAC Thiochemicals market is expected to register healthy growth over the forecast period. North America, followed by Europe, are the major consumer markets for Thiochemicals. In the U.S., increasing raw material capacity and increasing demand from end-use industries, such as oil & gas, agrochemicals, food and polymer industry, among others, will also help to drive the demand for the Thiochemicals market. North America and Europe Thiochemicals market are expected to grow with significant CAGR over the forecast period. However, Latin America and Middle East & Africa thiochemicals market are expected to register slow growth over the forecast period

Thiochemicals Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Thiochemicals market, identified across the value chain include, Arkema Group, HEBEI YANUO Bioscience Co., Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, BRUNO BOCK Chemische Fabrik GmbH & Co. KG, Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd. among others.

The thiochemicals market is a highly consolidated market. Major manufacturers are focusing on enhancing their footprint in the global market through the expansion of manufacturing facilities to cater to the rising demand for thiochemicals across the globe.